On Sunday (13th July), President Droupadi Murmu nominated Ujjwal Nikam, the renowned special public prosecutor in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks case, to the Rajya Sabha.

Nikam joins the Upper House alongside stalwarts such as the former Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla, historian Dr. Meenakshi Jain, and Kerala social worker C. Sadanandan Master.

A legal luminary’s journey

Coming from a humble background, Nikam was born in Jalgaon, Maharashtra, on 30th March 1953. His father was a judge. He did his graduation from K.C.E Society’s Maniyar Law College with a Bachelor of Science, laying the foundation for a formidable legal career.

He began his career as a district prosecutor in Jalgaon. After decades of experience and handling India’s most high-profile and complex cases, he built his reputation as one of the best. Nikam has a 30-year-long career during which he secured 628 life imprisonment and 37 death penalties.

Landmark cases that defined a career

Nikam’s name became synonymous with prosecuting terrorism and high-stakes criminal cases. Nikam secured the conviction and death sentence for Ajmal Kasab, a surviving terrorist of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, as a Special Public Prosecutor. His strategic arguments ensured Kasab’s conviction in just two years.

He also spent over 14 years prosecuting suspects in the 1993 Bombay terror attack, resulting in numerous convictions, which cemented his public image.

He successfully prosecuted some high-profile murder trials such as prosecuting the killers of BJP leader Pramod Mahajan (securing life imprisonment for the brother) and music mogul Gulshan Kumar, along with handling the Khairlanji Dalit massacre, Shakti Mills gang rape (securing death sentences), and Kopardi rape case.

In 2010, Nikam represented India at a UN counter-terrorism convention, highlighting his international recognition in this field.

Political foray and nomination

In 2024, Nikam stepped into active politics. He replaced Poonam Mahajan and contested the Lok Sabha election from Mumbai North Central as the BJP candidate. His campaign was based on the themes of rule of law and national security but he lost to Congress’s Varsha Gaikwad by a very narrow margin of 16,514 votes.

Despite the electoral setback, his decades of service were recognized with a Rajya Sabha nomination under Article 80(1)(a) of the Constitution, reserved for individuals excelling in art, literature, science, or social service. His term began on 13th July 2025 and runs until 12th July 2031. While nominated members are technically non-partisan, Nikam is formally listed with BJP affiliation in official records.

Recognition and controversy

In 2016, Nikam was awarded India’s fourth-highest civilian honour Padma Shri. Nikam faced criticism for a remark he made about Kasab demanding mutton biryani in jail during the trial. He later stated that he did it to break the emotional “sympathy wave” for the terrorist.

Vision for parliament

Nikam emphasized his commitment to strengthening the rule of law. By aligning with his focus on legal reform. He stated “Ram Rajya cannot be attained until there is the rule of law amongst the people.”

He has expressed interest in amending extradition laws to bring more criminals to justice. Earlier this year, Nikam made a remark that because of the positive image of India created by PM Modi.

No one can call us ‘Banana‘ country today. His remarks highlighted his ideological alignment with the current government’s narrative on legal matters and national strength

Conclusion

Ujjwal Nikam stepping into the Rajya Sabha is a big deal. He brings decades of real-world experience, the kind he get from taking on terrorists and major criminals in court.

India’s wrestling with some seriously tough legal and security headaches. Having Nikam’s voice in the mix is likely going to really shape how the country talks about and makes laws on justice and keeping people safe.

Just look at his path: one minute he’s prosecuting India’s most infamous bad guys, the next he’s helping write the laws as an MP. It’s a pretty major new step in his work for the public on’s legislative discussions regarding justice and security.