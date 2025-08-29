Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Japan on Friday for a 2-day visit on the invitation of Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba for the 15th Annual India-Japan summit. As part of his tour, the two nations unveiled a comprehensive slate of agreements and declarations aimed at charting a roadmap across economic, security, technological, cultural, and environmental spheres.

The Prime Minister’s Office has issued a press release detailing the list of outcomes achieved during the talks between the two nations. Here is the list of key Outcomes:

1. India–Japan Joint Vision for the Next Decade

A shared 10-year strategic vision was adopted, encompassing eight core pillars: economic partnership, economic security, mobility, ecological sustainability, technology and innovation, health, people-to-people ties, and state–prefecture engagement

2. Joint Declaration on Security Cooperation

This broad-ranging declaration establishes a framework to enhance defense and security collaboration, aligning with the two countries’ Special Strategic and Global Partnership status

3. Action Plan for Human Resource Exchange

A pioneering plan was unveiled to facilitate the exchange of 500,000 people over the next five years—specifically targeting the movement of 50,000 skilled and semi-skilled Indian workers to Japan

4. Memorandum of Cooperation: Joint Crediting Mechanism (JCM)

The JCM aims to support India’s greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals by promoting the adoption of decarbonizing technologies and facilitating Japanese investment in sustainable infrastructure

5. MoU on India–Japan Digital Partnership 2.0

This memorandum focuses on enhancing collaboration in digital public infrastructure, nurturing digital talent, and joint R&D in burgeoning tech domains such as AI, IoT, and semiconductors

6. Memorandum of Cooperation in Mineral Resources

To boost supply chain resilience, this agreement covers cooperation in processing technologies, joint investments in exploration and mining, and strategic stockpiling of critical minerals

7. ISRO–JAXA Implementing Arrangement for Joint Lunar Polar Mission

This arrangement between the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency (JAXA) lays the groundwork for the collaborative Chandrayaan 5 mission, marking a landmark space cooperation

8. Joint Declaration of Intent on Clean Hydrogen and Ammonia

The two nations committed to advancing research, investment, and deployment of hydrogen and ammonia technologies, promoting innovation in clean energy

9. Memorandum of Cooperation on Cultural Exchange

This initiative seeks to deepen institutional cooperation, facilitate researcher and scientist exchanges, and involve start-ups and industries in cultural and scientific collaboration

Additional Strategic Launches and Targets

Private Investment Target

Japan has committed to mobilizing private investment amounting to JPY 10 trillion in India over the coming decade

Economic Security Initiative

A new initiative targeting supply chain resilience across strategic sectors—semiconductors, clean energy, telecom, pharmaceuticals, critical minerals, and emerging technologies—was launched, accompanied by an illustrative Economic Security Fact Sheet

India–Japan AI Initiative

Both nations introduced an ambitious AI Initiative, oriented toward collaboration on large language models, training, capacity-building, and support for businesses and start-ups to bolster a trustworthy AI ecosystem

Next-Generation Mobility Partnership

A collaborative venture aimed at fostering government-to-government (G2G) and business-to-business (B2B) partnerships in infrastructure and mobility—covering railways, aviation, roads, shipping, and ports—with particular emphasis on Make-in-India development of mobility solutions

India–Japan SMEs Forum

A forum was inaugurated to promote collaboration between India’s and Japan’s small and medium enterprises—key drivers of both economies

Sustainable Fuel Initiative

An initiative dedicated to advancing energy security, supporting farmer livelihoods, and facilitating R&D in sustainable fuels like biogas and biofuels was launched

Subnational and Business Exchanges

High-level exchanges between states and prefectures are scheduled—three reciprocating visits each—as part of enhanced subnational diplomacy

Additionally, business forums aimed at strengthening commercial, cultural, and people-to-people ties were established between India and Japan’s Kansai and Kyushu regions

Outlook

Prime Minister Modi’s visit to Japan marks a significant deepening of the bilateral relationship, moving beyond traditional diplomacy into strategic, technological, and grassroots cooperation. Through landmark agreements and ambitious initiatives, both nations are setting the stage for a decade of shared growth, innovation, and resilience.