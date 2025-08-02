India continues to purchase oil from Russian suppliers despite unverified claims of US President Donald Trump

On Friday (1st August), US President Donald Trump stirred the hornet’s nest after he claimed that India would stop buying oil from its arch rival Russia.

“I understand that India is no longer going to be buying oil from Russia. That’s what I heard. I don’t know if that’s right or not. That is a good step. We will see what happens…” he was heard saying.

The development comes days after the United States imposed 25% tariffs on goods imported from India and an unspecified penalty for purchasing Russian oil and arms.

Despite the diktat of the US President, India has refused to bow down and continues to make decisions based on the interests of the people of the country.

Indian oil refiners will continue to source oil from Russian suppliers due to competitive price, grade of crude, inventories, logistics and other economic factors.

