On 17th August, a 26-year-old Army personnel named Kapil Kavad who is with the Rajput Regiment was assaulted at a toll booth in Uttar Pradesh’s Meerut. A video showing the toll booth employees attacking the soldier went viral online, leading to the arrest of six accused.

Furthermore, a case has been submitted against more than 8 persons including main accused Bittu. The cops are now seraching for the others. The shocking instance transpired at Bhuni Toll Plaza on Meerut-Karnal section of NH (National Highway)-709A.

National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) have also taken strict action in the matter. “NHAI has imposed a penalty of Rs 20 lakhs on the toll collecting agency, M/s Dharam Singh and has initiated the process of terminating & debarring the toll collection firm from future participation in toll plaza bids. NHAI strongly condemns such behaviour by the toll plaza staff and is committed to ensuring safe and seamless travel on National Highways.”

The incident happened in the Sarurpur area at the Bhuni toll plaza. Kapil is from the nearby village of Gotka. He was on vacation at home and was on his way to the Delhi airport to catch a flight to his post in Srinagar.

What happened

Kapil was stranded at the packed Bhuni toll booth with his cousin (or brother) Devendra. The former stepped out of the car and began talking to the toll booth workers, worried that he would be late for his trip. A dispute erupted when he requested them to allow him to pass because he had to catch a flight from Delhi to Srinagar at 5am and even showed them his ID as well.

However, the staff started an argument after which Bittu (32), the security supervisor at the toll plaza and a resident of Sardhana’s Chhur village, arrived shortly there and began abusing Kapil. Afterward, they started to attack him and he sustained nose injury. Devendra was also beaten as he tried to save his cousin.

The culprits were seen using a stick to assault Kapil in the footage. As one of the them hurled insults and thrashed him, the othes pinned him to a post and pulled his hands back.

“Kapil is in the Indian Army. He was returning to his post. There was a long queue at the Bhuni toll booth. He was in a hurry and he spoke to the toll booth staff. An argument began and the toll booth staff assaulted him. Following a complaint from his family, a case was registered at Sarurpur police station,” Superintendent of Police (Rural), Rakesh Kumar Mishra informed.

According to him, attempts are on to track down the other perpetrators in addition to the six who were arrested based on CCTV evidence. Ten to fifteen villagers hurried to the scene when the injured Kapil contacted his family and started a demonstration. The commotion persisted until law enforcement arrived and subdued the gathering.

After the footage went viral on social media, the event infuriated the residents who stormed the toll booth and damaged property, resulting in tensions in the area.