Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeCrimeLate gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari's son Umar arrested for forging mother’s signature to reclaim seized...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Late gangster-politician Mukhtar Ansari’s son Umar arrested for forging mother’s signature to reclaim seized property

Umar Ansari forged documents for a property which had been confiscated by the administration under Gangster Act.

OpIndia Staff
Mukhtar Ansari (L), Umar Ansari (R) - Image via NBT

Umar Ansari, younger son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday, 3rd August. He has been accused of preparing forged documents for a property, which had been confiscated by the administration under Gangster Act.

According to Ghazipur SP Dr. Iraj Raja, “The property that was seized under the Gangster Act against Mukhtar Ansari was targeted in this fraud. To get the property released, Umar applied to court and misled the court by forging the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari.”

Umar intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afsa Ansari, in court. Afsa Ansari is currently absconding and carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

The case has been registered at the Mohammadabad Police Station in Ghazipur, and action is being taken under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials added that further legal steps are underway.

Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster turned politician

Umar’s father, Mukhtar Ansari, died on March 28, 2024, from a cardiac arrest while he was undergoing treatment at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

In April 2023, he was convicted for the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced to 10 years in jail by an MP-MLA court. Just before his death, in March 2024, he was handed a life sentence for using fake documents to get an arms licence back in 1990.

Trouble for elder son Abbas Ansari as well

Umar’s older brother, Abbas Ansari, is also in legal trouble. He was a sitting MLA from the Mau Sadar seat but was disqualified from the seat in June 2024 after being held guilty in a case of hate speech. A special MP-MLA court had sentenced him to two years of imprisonment for threatening government officials while addressing an election rally in March 2022. Abbas had threatened government officials that he would “settle scores” with them post-elections once his alliance comes to power.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Madhya Pradesh: Sheikh Raees slits throat of Hindu woman, stabs her multiple times for refusing to convert to Islam

OpIndia Staff -

Infighting in Congress: Telangana CM lashes out at nepotism, says dynasty politics can’t make you a leader after his row with party’s top leadership...

OpIndia Staff -

Thousands of workers at Boeing defence factories, where F-15s are made, are on strike: Here is how Boeing has been facing constant turbulence

Shraddha Pandey -

From drugs to Instagram to even online games like Ludo: How Islamists are coming up with new mediums every day to trap Hindu girls...

जयन्ती मिश्रा -

Supreme Court slams Rahul Gandhi for defaming Indian Army after Galwan Valley clash, says ‘a true Indian’ wouldn’t say such things: Here is what...

OpIndia Staff -

Adani Group refutes reports of tie-up with Chinese firms BYD, Beijing Welion New Energy Tech

OpIndia Staff -

Mumbai: Dadar Kabootarkhana shut down, pigeon feeding banned by BMC citing health risks after a Bombay HC order

Anurag -

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to...

OpIndia Staff -

BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery to launch India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in refinery sector, signs MoU to accelerate adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Crime Branch solves a year-old murder case, woman and her boyfriend arrested for killing her husband and dumping body in Haryana’s Sonipat

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com