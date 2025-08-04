Umar Ansari, younger son of the late gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari, was arrested in Lucknow on Sunday, 3rd August. He has been accused of preparing forged documents for a property, which had been confiscated by the administration under Gangster Act.

According to Ghazipur SP Dr. Iraj Raja, “The property that was seized under the Gangster Act against Mukhtar Ansari was targeted in this fraud. To get the property released, Umar applied to court and misled the court by forging the signature of his mother, Afsha Ansari.”

Umar intended to secure illegal gains and submitted forged documents reportedly bearing the fake signatures of his mother, Afsa Ansari, in court. Afsa Ansari is currently absconding and carries a reward of Rs 50,000 on her head.

The case has been registered at the Mohammadabad Police Station in Ghazipur, and action is being taken under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Officials added that further legal steps are underway.

Mukhtar Ansari, the gangster turned politician

Umar’s father, Mukhtar Ansari, died on March 28, 2024, from a cardiac arrest while he was undergoing treatment at Banda Medical College Hospital in Uttar Pradesh.

In April 2023, he was convicted for the 2005 murder of BJP MLA Krishnanand Rai and sentenced to 10 years in jail by an MP-MLA court. Just before his death, in March 2024, he was handed a life sentence for using fake documents to get an arms licence back in 1990.

Trouble for elder son Abbas Ansari as well

Umar’s older brother, Abbas Ansari, is also in legal trouble. He was a sitting MLA from the Mau Sadar seat but was disqualified from the seat in June 2024 after being held guilty in a case of hate speech. A special MP-MLA court had sentenced him to two years of imprisonment for threatening government officials while addressing an election rally in March 2022. Abbas had threatened government officials that he would “settle scores” with them post-elections once his alliance comes to power.