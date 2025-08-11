The spectacle of Pakistan’s Field Marshal Asim Munir, in full rhetorical overdrive at a private dinner in Tampa, Florida, reveals us far more than it seems at first glance. In what should have been a harmless diaspora meet-and-greet, Pakistan’s most powerful man, a uniformed madrasa-bred jihadi who effectively controls Islamabad’s foreign and security policy, turned the evening into a sermon of bile, nuclear threats, and religiously-charged warnings against India, once again proving Pakistan has gone to the dogs, with its reins in the hands of deluded Islamic supremacists and not men of character.

But the truly chilling moment came when Munir shifted from the familiar Pakistan Army playbook of spewing venom against India and boasting imaginary victory to targeting an individual, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries. Here, the tone moved from geopolitical rivalry to something personal and insidious: an explicit invocation of Quranic imagery to threaten a private Indian citizen whose only “crime” is building one of the most successful companies in Asia.

The Ambani threat: Surah Al-Fil and economic warfare

Munir proudly recounted that during the recent Four-Day War, he had authorised a social media post pairing Surah Al-Fil, the Quranic chapter describing the destruction of an enemy’s war elephants by divine intervention, with Ambani’s photograph.

“Ek tweet karwaya tha with Surah Fil and a picture of [industrialist] Mukesh Ambani to show them what we will do the next time,” he bragged.

In Islamic tradition, Surah Al-Fil is a story of overwhelming, almost miraculous destruction. By juxtaposing this imagery with Ambani, Munir wasn’t making a poetic point, he was issuing a coded, religiously loaded threat. And it wasn’t just bluster about missiles and dams; it was an explicit signal that Pakistan could try to strike at India’s economic core by targeting its business elite. This wasn’t a Field Marshal speaking; it was an Islamic Mullah peddling vitriol against one of India’s most successful businessman.

He went further:

“We’ll start from India’s East, where they have located their most valuable resources, and then move westwards.”

This is economic targeting wrapped in military threat, cloaked in theological symbolism. It marks a shift in Pakistan’s propaganda from attacking India’s territorial integrity to trying to sabotage its financial ecosystem.

From missiles to metaphors: India, a shining Mercedes and Pakistan, a dump truck

Munir’s Mercedes-versus-dump-truck analogy was another attempt to paint Pakistan as a “spoiler” power capable of inflicting damage on a far stronger neighbour.

“India is shining Mercedes coming on a highway like Ferrari [sic], but we are a dump truck full of gravel. If the truck hits the car, who is going to be the loser?”

The metaphor is telling. In his mind, Pakistan’s ability to self-destruct while causing collateral damage is not a bug; it’s a feature. And Ambani, representing the “Mercedes” of India’s corporate success, fits perfectly into this target profile.

Economic decapitation as a strategy

This is where Munir’s outburst connects with a larger pattern: anti-India forces, both domestic and international, have long recognised that undermining India’s business champions is an effective way to slow its rise.

India’s corporate giants: Ambani’s Reliance Industries, Gautam Adani’s conglomerate, Tata, Infosys, Wipro are not just companies; they are engines of GDP growth, employment, technological innovation, and global influence. Discrediting or damaging them doesn’t just hurt shareholders; it dents national confidence, slows infrastructure growth, and narrows fiscal room for strategic investments.

Munir’s playbook to intimidate the industrialists who fuel India’s rise dovetails eerily with the political strategy of one Indian politician: Rahul Gandhi.

Rahul Gandhi’s long war against India’s economic champions

For a long time now, Rahul Gandhi has obsessively targeted Ambani and Adani in speeches, Parliament, and on foreign tours, often using Ambani-Adani jibe to strike a resonance with the masses and insinuate that the current regime in India is a ‘suit boot ki sarkaar’. Though the charge has never struck, much like his diatribe against Rafale Deal and other issues, what began as rhetorical jibes (“Modi-Adani-Ambani nexus”) has now evolved into something darker: actively amplifying foreign attacks on Indian companies, sometimes at moments of high geopolitical sensitivity.

The Adani hit job and the Hindenburg web

In early 2023, US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research released a scathing report on the Adani Group, accusing it of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The allegations, which the Supreme Court of India later found unsubstantiated, came just days before Adani was to finalise the $1.2 billion acquisition of Haifa Port in Israel, a strategic move welcomed by the Israeli government.

According to an unverified but widely-circulated report attributed to Sputnik India, Israeli intelligence agency Mossad believed the timing was no coincidence. Mossad allegedly traced a web of communications suggesting coordination between Hindenburg, certain Western activist networks, Chinese economic interests, and a “key face from India’s opposition dynasty”: Rahul Gandhi.

The report even claimed Mossad hacked into Sam Pitroda’s servers (Pitroda being the head of the Indian Overseas Congress) and found incriminating exchanges discussing how to maximise the political fallout from the Hindenburg allegations.

While the full veracity of these claims remains to be proven, the circumstantial alignments, from Gandhi’s rapid and sustained public amplification of the Hindenburg report to his meetings with known Soros-funded activists, have raised eyebrows in Indian security circles.

Soros, OCCRP, and the NGO nexus

The Open Society Foundations of George Soros have openly declared a desire to see regime change in India. Soros-funded projects include the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), which published follow-up reports against Adani.

Rahul Gandhi’s 2023 US visit saw him share a stage at the Hudson Institute with Sunita Vishwanath, co-founder of “Hindus for Human Rights”, an outfit notorious for anti-Hindu rhetoric and funded by Soros’s network. This was no coincidence. Soros himself, at the Munich Security Conference, made no secret of his hope that Adani’s troubles would weaken Modi politically.

It’s here that the overlap with Asim Munir’s strategy becomes glaring. Soros, Hindenburg, OCCRP, all push narratives aimed at discrediting India’s corporate champions. Munir openly fantasises about physically or economically “removing” them. Rahul Gandhi obligingly echoes and legitimises these talking points inside India.

Rahul Gandhi’s call for US intervention

However, the most brazen episode came when Rahul Gandhi tweeted that PM Modi could not stand up to US President Donald Trump because of an ongoing US investigation into Adani, hinting that Washington should use this “leverage” against India. The most shocking part was the timing of the insinuation, which came bang in the middle of an ongoing escalation between India and the United States as Trump kept imposing successive waves of tariffs, apparently to force India into signing an unfair trade deal with America.

While India stood its ground and refuse to cave under pressure, it showed how the Leader of Opposition was willing to use a tricky geopolitical situation for the nation to his political advantage.

This was no less than a political dynamite: an Indian opposition leader inviting a foreign power to use a corporate investigation as a pressure tactic against his own country’s Prime Minister.

At precisely the moment Washington was trying to force India into an unequal trade deal and threatening tariffs of up to 25% on Indian goods, Gandhi was effectively handing them a tool to coerce New Delhi. From Pakistan’s point of view, this is perfect alignment: the enemy’s internal politics doing the work you hoped to achieve through coercion.

Munir and Gandhi: Using different routes to reach the same destination

On the surface, Asim Munir and Rahul Gandhi could not be more different. One is a career soldier who rose to the top of a military dictatorship’s food chain; the other, a dynastic politician in a democracy.

Both Asim Munir and Rahul Gandhi, though operating from entirely different positions, ultimately contribute to a similar outcome: undermining India’s economic backbone. Munir seeks to delegitimise India’s corporate champions like Mukesh Ambani through overt threats, destruction imagery, and religiously-charged intimidation, while Gandhi chips away at them politically by relentlessly vilifying industrialists and echoing or amplifying hostile foreign reports.

In doing so, both risk eroding investor confidence, knowing that jittery markets and wary global investors can slow India’s growth, stall expansion plans, and weaken its strategic leverage. They also attempt to leverage foreign powers for this purpose: Munir by courting Western capitals and diaspora audiences with anti-India rhetoric, and Gandhi by nudging the US and its allies to pressure New Delhi under the pretext of “investigations” or “human rights” concerns.

The psychological component

Munir’s targeting of Ambani is not just about calling for an economic attack against India; it is also about creating fear. If Indian business leaders begin to feel that their prominence makes them targets of not just political attacks but transnational threats, they may be more cautious in backing large national projects or investing in risky but strategically vital sectors like defence manufacturing or 5G infrastructure.

Pakistan, on the other hand, is a basket-case, surviving on western alms and paralysing its public with brute force, most evident with the imprisonment of former Prime Minister Imran Khan after he rebelled against the Pakistan Army. What Munir has successfully executed in Pakistan is what he is urging his loyal “pious Muslim followers” to try with Ambani: create a fear psychosis and break the back of India’s economy.

Gandhi’s rhetoric, on the other hand, amplified by media outlets aligned with anti-India lobbies, serves a similar purpose domestically: it paints business-government cooperation as inherently corrupt, thereby disincentivising bold investments in national projects.

Operation Sindoor’s resounding success and India’s economic boom sends Asim Munir into a full-blown religious frenzy

It is no coincidence that Munir’s nuclear threat came hours after the Indian Air Force Chief revealed damaging costs, including five fighter jets and a likely AWACS aircraft, inflicted on Pakistan during Operation Sindoor. The Indian Navy was also well-prepared to take down Karachi Port. Still, it was restrained by PM Modi after the Pakistani DGMO came begging for a truce along the Line of Control and the International Border. The recent declaration runs against Pakistan’s fake narrative of giving India a bloody nose during the conflict and undermines the already diminishing credibility of Asif Munir and his country’s defence forces.

Another factor that may have played an instrumental role in pushing Munir towards regurgitating a jihadi bile is the realisation that India is poised to become an economic powerhouse in foreseeable future. Moreover, India’s rise in the last decade has been fuelled as much by private enterprise as by state policy. Reliance’s Jio revolutionised telecom and digital infrastructure. Adani’s port and energy projects have bolstered connectivity and supply chains. Tata’s acquisitions and tech expansion have raised India’s global profile.

To strike at these players, whether through Pakistani missile threats or coordinated global smear campaigns, is to attack India’s growth engine.

What Munir signalled in Tampa is that Pakistan sees this clearly. What should trouble Indians even more is that an influential domestic political leader appears to be running a parallel playbook, willingly or otherwise.

Convergence of Munir’s threats and Gandhi’s rhetoric should alarm patriotic Indians

This convergence between Pakistan’s military leadership and India’s internal political opposition on the economic front should set off alarm bells in New Delhi’s policy and intelligence circles. The response must be clinical, multi-layered, and unequivocal.

To safeguard its economic sovereignty, India must adopt a multi-pronged approach. Strategic communication should be used to expose and counter foreign propaganda targeting its corporate sector, while simultaneously highlighting the indispensable role these companies play in national development.

Legal safeguards must be strengthened to crack down on foreign-funded disinformation campaigns, with strict punitive measures for domestic actors who knowingly aid such efforts. Business diplomacy should proactively involve India’s corporate leaders in global strategic outreach, making them harder targets for international smear operations. Needless to say, security of such potential targets should be strengthened. Finally, political accountability is essential, all parties must draw an unequivocal red line against inviting foreign economic coercion, ensuring that partisan politics never compromises national economic security.

Rahul Gandhi is still below 60. He may well have a chance to govern the country a decade later if he course-corrects. But desperation to depose a democratically elected out of office based on cooked-up allegations of cronyism is not only wise political move; it also threatens to India’s economic growth trajectory.

Asim Munir’s Tampa dinner speech was more than a moment of diplomatic indiscretion; it was a declaration of intent. By explicitly invoking Mukesh Ambani alongside Quranic imagery of destruction, Pakistan’s army chief made it clear that India’s economic powerhouses are now squarely in his crosshairs.

Rahul Gandhi, through his relentless vilification of Ambani and Adani and his willingness to amplify foreign attacks on them, ends up advancing the very outcome Munir desires: a weaker, more hesitant, less confident India on the global stage.

It’s said that politics makes strange bedfellows. In this case, the bedfellows may never meet, but their strategies, intentionally or not, are pulling in the same direction. And that should concern every Indian who understands that economic strength is the bedrock of national security.