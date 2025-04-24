In a secret operation conducted by the Israeli intelligence agency Mossad, the agency reportedly found a link between Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, the head of the Indian Overseas Congress (IOC), Sam Pitroda and the US-based short-seller Hindenburg Research. According to Sputnik India, Mossad hacked into the home servers of Pitroda’s US-based house and accessed encrypted chatrooms and undisclosed backchannels of communication. The agency reportedly found links between Rahul Gandhi and the Hindenburg research team aimed at targeting the Adani Group and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The operation was reportedly conducted to find evidence establishing the connection of leaders of the Indian National Congress with Hindenburg research, which caused major financial loss to the Adani Group with its allegations against the company and its founders. The Sputnik report, however, is yet to be verified. No official statement has been issued by the Israeli government or the Mossad regarding the revelations.

In January 2023, Hindenburg Research released a report titled “Adani Group: How The World’s 3rd Richest Man Is Pulling the Largest Con in Corporate History”, accusing the Adani Group of stock manipulation and accounting fraud. The allegations were dismissed by the Adani Group as baseless. In 2024, the Supreme Court gave a clean chit to the Indian conglomerate. In a dramatic turn of events, Hindenburg Research ceased operations in January this year.

OpIndia’s Exclusive report hinted at Rahul Gandhi’s involvement

In July last year, OpIndia, in an exclusive report, examined the connections between Sam Pitroda and various U.S. government entities and foundations through his NGO, the Global Knowledge Initiative (GKI). GKI, co-founded by Pitroda, received funding from organisations such as USAID, the U.S. State Department, and the Rockefeller Foundation. The report highlighted how two of GKI’s co-founders, Nina V. Fedoroff and Sara Farley, had notable connections to the US government and the Rockefeller Foundation, raising concerns about potential influences on Indian political figures, particularly Rahul Gandhi, due to these associations.

Rahul Gandhi’s secret visit to the White House

Interestingly, in 2023, about a year before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Rahul Gandhi made a 10-day trip to the USA. During this trip, besides presenting lies about India as facts, which he usually does on his foreign trips, Gandhi unofficially visited the White House. Intriguingly, the visit was kept under wraps by the Biden administration as well as by Gandhi. Apart from raising suspicions, Gandhi’s visit to the White House without disclosing it to the government of India and the MEA was a serious breach of protocol and could potentially undermine India’s interests. Gandhi’s secret visit gave rise to speculations about a ‘regime change operation’ that Rahul Gandhi and the Biden Administration may have been involved in.

During the same visit, while talking at the Hudson Institute, Gandhi was seen seated next to Sunita Vishwanath, who is the co-founder of a US-based organisation called “Hindus for Human Rights”, which has spread lies and propaganda mainly against Hindus, allied with Islamists and has ties to George Soros. Soros, a global disruptor, is notorious for carrying out regime change operations in several countries. Soros has many times shown his desperation to wage war against the nationalist government in India through various networks funded by him, comprising NGOs, media, intelligentsia, etc.

Soros’s Open Society Foundation is one of the donors of the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), a global network of investigative journalists, that published a report against the Adani Group alleging that it was channelling investments into publicly traded stocks via “opaque” Mauritius funds.

Gandhi’s mysterious trip to Uzbekistan

Similar speculations about a potential regime change operation were raised after Rahul Gandhi’s mysterious visit to Uzbekistan in 2023, at a time when USAID administrator Samantha Power was also there. Power, while serving as the USAID administrator, repeatedly held meetings with George Soros’s Open Society Foundation and other left-leaning organisations.

During his foreign trips, which were organised by his close aide Sam Pitroda, Rahul Gandhi is often seen asking for foreign intervention in India. If the findings of Mossad’s covert operations are true, then it raises some serious questions about the intentions of Gandhi and Congress.

Hindenburg report and Israel connection

The Hindenburg report was released just a week before Gautam Adani was in Israel to finalise a USD 1.2-billion deal to acquire the Haifa seaport. And now it has emerged that Israel had helped the group in finding the conspirators behind the report.

Israeli establishment saw the Hindenburg report as a deliberate attempt to undermine the Haifa port deal with Adani, which Tel Aviv considered strategically vital for the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor — a counterweight to growing Chinese influence in the region. After Gautam Adani told the Israeli officials that the allegations in Hindenburg report were “absolute lies”, Israel reportedly launched ‘Operation Zeppelin,’ a covert operation to counter the effects of the Hindenburg report.

Operation Zeppelin revealed the inner workings of Hindenburg Research and exposed those backing it. The Israeli spies stumbled upon a complex web of activist lawyers, journalists, hedge funds, and political figures — some allegedly connected to Chinese interests, while others to Washington power brokers.

A report said that “even a key face from India’s opposition political dynasty was reportedly involved.”

While Adani group didn’t make any statement on the findings, leaked documents appeared showing links between US agencies and media platforms that were pushing anti-Adani narratives. And soon after that, Hindenburg announced that it is shutting down.