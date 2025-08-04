Monday, August 4, 2025
HomeNews ReportsUS: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to...
CrimeEditor's picksWorld
Updated:

US: Al-Ihsan Islamic Center supports Somali Muslim who raped a 12-year-old girl, tries to defend his crime saying ‘he was trying to adjust to a new culture’

“We, the undersigned members of the Somali community, write this letter to express our strong and heartfelt support for Qalinle Dirie, a member of our community,” the letter reads.

OpIndia Staff
Images via AlphaNews, DailyMail)

In the United States, several Islamic organisations are defending rapists and criminals merely because of their Muslim identity. The Al-Ihsan Islamic Center in Minnesota wrote a community support letter in July this year, for a Somali Muslim immigrant, Qalinle Ibrahim Dirie, who is convicted of raping a 12-year-old girl. Dirie was awarded a 12 year prison sentence.

Dirie was born in Somalia, during the country’s civil war and spent his days in a Kenyan refugee camp before migrating to the US in 2006. While Dirie’s citizenship status remains unclear, he stayed mostly in Minnesota and North Dakota.

In July 2024, the Somali Muslim immigrant was booked for raping a 12-year-old girl. As per the complaint lodged in this matter, the victim was playing in the backyard of her family’s home in Minneapolis when Dirie started talking to her from an alley behind the house.  He allegedly asked if the victim’s mother was home, and the victim said she was not. The accused left the spot only to return after some time. He put his hand over the victim’s mouth, forced her into a car, struck over her head and drove the car away to a short distance and raped her. Somehow, the victim eventually ran back to her home.

Later, the accused was arrested by the police. In May this year, the court found Dirie guilty of first-degree criminal sexual conduct against the minor. Dirie’s family wrote letters to the judge after his conviction, urging him to consider Dirie’s ‘character’ and ‘contributions’ while deciding his punishment.

Besides, the family’s letter, the Al-Ihsan Islamic Center also wrote a “Community Support Letter for Qalinle Dirie” letter to the judge.

“We, the undersigned members of the Somali community, write this letter to express our strong and heartfelt support for Qalinle Dirie, a member of our community,” the letter reads.

Justifying Dirie’s heinous crime, the Islamic Center said, “Dirie faced the challenge of starting over in a new culture,” and Dirie was known as an outgoing, family-oriented person before “this situation”.

It further highlighted, the Muslim rapist’s love for his family and children, adding that Dirie has also been an active volunteer in, Al-Ihsan Islamic Center mosque, “where he regularly visited during Friday prayers, Ramadan, and community events.”

“You’ll often find him helping elders find rides home or staying after to help clean up. His service has never been about recognition — just a quiet commitment to supporting the spaces that hold our community together. The situation [Dirie] is currently facing comes as a deep shock to all of us. It does not reflect the man we know, a man whose actions have consistently reflected family and community. We respectfully ask that this letter be considered as a sincere reflection of who Qalinle Dirie truly is. His contributions may not make headlines, but to us, he has made a positive difference,” the letter signed by Ahmed Anshur, the executive director of the Al-Ihsan Islamic Center reads.

The Al-Ihsan Center projected a rapist as some sort of hero and a victim since he is a Muslim, making no mention of the crime he is convicted of, let alone condemning him for the same.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

BSNL and Numaligarh Refinery to launch India’s first 5G Captive Non-Public Network in refinery sector, signs MoU to accelerate adoption of Industry 4.0 technologies

OpIndia Staff -

Delhi Crime Branch solves a year-old murder case, woman and her boyfriend arrested for killing her husband and dumping body in Haryana’s Sonipat

OpIndia Staff -

INDI Alliance leaders expose their hatred for Biharis in the name of opposing law allowing people to vote at their ordinary place of residence

Aditi -

Bihar: SIR exercise in Muslim-dominated Kishanganj exposes 1.45 lakh ‘missing voters’, region infamous for illegal immigration and multiple Aadhar cards

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar SIR: No complaint received from any political party including Congress and RJD on the draft voter list

OpIndia Staff -

Rising inflation, falling GDP and weakening dollar: Donald Trump’s 25% tariff on India will harm US economy more, says SBI research

OpIndia Staff -

Harvard University maintained formal partnerships with Chinese Communist Party controlled entities for over a decade, finds US congressional investigation

ANI -

Pakistan Cricket Board pulls out of World Championship of Legends, claims political bias and unfair conduct

ANI -

6 sites searched, no skeletons of any woman yet: Suspected attempt to defame the temple town of Dharmasthala in Karnataka is slowly falling apart

OpIndia Staff -

NCP (Sharad Pawar) leader Jitendra Awhad goes on a diatribe against Sanatan Dharma, says it ruined India and adds it is not even a...

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com