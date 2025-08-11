An ancient tomb in Fatehpur district of Uttar Pradesh was desecrated on Monday, 11th August, by members of a Hindu organisation. The medieval-age monument was constructed above an ancient temple. Now, the Hindus are trying to get it back by protesting around the tomb. The vandalism has seen the police intensify their deployment in the area, and barricades have been erected to lock down the contested site.

The building is situated in Abu Nagar, Rediya locality of Sadar tehsil. In government land records (Khasra number 753), it has been described as Maqbara Mangi and is regarded as national property. Members of the Math Mandir Sanrakshan Sangharsh Samiti and BJP activists stated that the place was initially a temple of Thakurji and Lord Shiva, dating back more than a thousand years.

Hindus are protesting by waving saffron flags, shouting religious slogans, and encircling the tomb. The protest gained steam after BJP district president Mukhlal Pal stated that the location, which has been identified as the tomb of Nawab Abdus Samad, was an old temple that had been modified over the years.

Pal said that lotus patterns and trident motifs within the building established it as a temple. He blamed former authorities for turning it into a mosque and promised not to let what he termed “temple encroachment.”

He said prayers would be performed at the site despite the administration’s opposition and invited followers to assemble at Puri Thakur Dak Bungalow for a march and prayer.

Vishwa Hindu Parishad member Virendra Pandey supported these statements. “The place was dedicated to Lord Bholenath and Shri Krishna,” he said, citing religious symbols, a temple well, and a circumambulation path. They were going to clean the place for Janmashtami on 16th August, he added. He also attacked the administration for not listening to their pleas despite earlier intimation.

Speaking to the media, Fatehpur District Co-convenor of Bajrang Dal, Dharmendra Singh, said, “We will offer prayers here at noon. The Administration will not be able to stop us. In the Hindu religion, no one can take away our right to offer prayers. It is our temple, which they are referring to as a tomb.”

Meanwhile, National Ulama Council national secretary Mo Naseem criticised the vandalism. He described it as an effort to rewrite history and incite communal tensions. Naseem stated that the site has graves centuries old and is listed in government records. He questioned if the same objection would now be raised against every mosque and tomb in the country. He threatened that his organisation would call protests if the 11th August programme proceeded.