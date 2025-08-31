Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to warmer ties during a significant bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit. Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during the meeting on Sunday.

He stated that it is the “right choice” for both nations to be friends, highlighting both country’s shared historical and cultural ties. Xi further mentioned that the partnership between the “dragon and elephant” enables each other’s success.

Welcoming PM Modi, Xi Jinping remarked: “It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan.” He went on to highlight the shared heritage and global mission of the two countries by saying, “China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world’s two most populous countries and also important members of the Global South. We both share the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting solidarity and rejuvenation in developing countries, and advancing the progress of human society.”

Underscored the importance of friendship and collaboration between India and China, the Chinese president said, “It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together.”

Echoing the sentiment, Prime Minister Modi stressed his country’s dedication to advancing relations on a foundation of mutual respect and stability. He committed to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. PM Modi further appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements.

Modi added that several significant developments have taken shape: an agreement on border management has been reached, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, and direct flights between the two countries are being restored.

PM Modi said, “We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust, and sensitivities.” He further added, “Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

Summing up the broader significance, he said: “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity.”

This high-profile meeting marks Modi’s first visit to China in seven years and arrives amid recent indications that both nations are striving to mend ties after the 2020 border clashes.