Sunday, August 31, 2025
HomeEditor's picksXi Jinping says it is right choice for dragon and elephant to come together...
Editor's picksNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

Xi Jinping says it is right choice for dragon and elephant to come together during bilateral meeting with PM Modi in Tianjin, both leaders commit to improving ties

The Chinese president said, “It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other's success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together.”

OpIndia Staff

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi reaffirmed their commitment to warmer ties during a significant bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.  Xi Jinping emphasised the importance of India-China friendship during the meeting on Sunday.

He stated that it is the “right choice” for both nations to be friends, highlighting both country’s shared historical and cultural ties. Xi further mentioned that the partnership between the “dragon and elephant” enables each other’s success.

Welcoming PM Modi, Xi Jinping remarked: “It is a great pleasure to meet you again, Mr Prime Minister. I welcome you to China for the SCO summit. Last year, we had a successful meeting in Kazan.” He went on to highlight the shared heritage and global mission of the two countries by saying, “China and India are two ancient civilisations in the East. We are the world’s two most populous countries and also important members of the Global South. We both share the historical responsibility of improving the well-being of our two peoples, promoting solidarity and rejuvenation in developing countries, and advancing the progress of human society.”

Underscored the importance of friendship and collaboration between India and China, the Chinese president said, “It is the right choice for both countries to be friends who have good neighbourly and amicable ties, partners who enable each other’s success, and to have the dragon and the elephant come together.”

Echoing the sentiment, Prime Minister Modi stressed his country’s dedication to advancing relations on a foundation of mutual respect and stability. He committed to taking the India-China ties forward, based on mutual trust, respect and sensitivity. PM Modi further appreciated the progress made on several fronts of ties and peace on the border post disengagements.

Modi added that several significant developments have taken shape: an agreement on border management has been reached, the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra has resumed, and direct flights between the two countries are being restored.

PM Modi said, “We are committed to progressing our relations based on mutual respect, trust, and sensitivities.” He further added, “Last year in Kazan, we had very fruitful discussions, which gave a positive direction to our relations. After the disengagement on the border, an atmosphere of peace and stability has been created.”

Summing up the broader significance, he said: “The interests of 2.8 billion people of both countries are linked to our cooperation. This will also pave the way for the welfare of the entire humanity.”

This high-profile meeting marks Modi’s first visit to China in seven years and arrives amid recent indications that both nations are striving to mend ties after the 2020 border clashes.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistani handles extend support to Sonam Wangchuk after Ladakh administration takes back allotted land: Know the truth behind the social media claims of ‘witch...

OpIndia Staff -

Bihar SIR: Opposition’s ‘vote chori’ propaganda falls flat as Election Commission data reveals a total of only 128 objections file by opposition parties, Congress...

OpIndia Staff -

Houthi Prime Minister killed in Israeli airstrike in Yemen’s capital, rebels vow retaliation amid expanding Middle East conflict

OpIndia Staff -

How PM Modi transformed India’s role in the SCO – from an observer to an active player

Divyansh Tiwari -

Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw inaugurates India’s first Tempered Glass manufacturing facility, Optiemus to make ‘Engineered by Corning’ glasses in Noida

OpIndia Staff -

British Museum agrees to loan Vrindavani Vastra created by Assamese weavers over 450 years ago to India, specialised museum to be built in Guwahati to...

OpIndia Staff -

Donald Trump imposed tariffs on India over Russian oil, but one of the biggest beneficiaries of the Indo-Russian trade is Ukraine: Read how

Shriti Sagar -

Counsellor to US President Donald Trump peddles lies about India to justify 50% tariff imposition: Read a point-by-point rebuttal of his propaganda

OpIndia Staff -

Adani International School student wins Crest Gold Award for breakthrough colour-blindness innovation

OpIndia Staff -

‘I love you, I want to marry you’: Principal Shakeel Ahmed sexually abused an 11-year-old Hindu girl in Aligarh, used to touch her private...

शिव -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com