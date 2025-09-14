Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh is set to witness a majestic show of green fireworks this coming Diwali. A splendid Deepotsav will be organised in the city of Lord Ram, in which over 26 lakh (2.6 million) diyas or earthen lamps will be lit at the Ram Ki Paidi and other Saryu ghats of Ayodhya. This is expected to set a new Guinness Book of World record.

According to state government officials, eco-friendly, pollution-free fireworks will be among the highlights of the Deepotsav on October 19th. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh said that preparations have already commenced to make Deepotsav 2025 both divine and grand. “This time, with over 26 lakh diyas and international-level pollution-free fireworks, we will showcase the cultural grandeur of Ayodhya, giving every devotee an unforgettable experience,” Singh said.

“Amid devotional performances, a special highlight will be a pollution-free green fireworks show—a fusion of faith and innovation. Lasting about 10 minutes, an international-standard display will blend music, laser effects and modern choreography, as colourful fireworks soar into the sky and reflect brilliantly on the waters of the Saryu, leaving spectators spellbound,” he added.

Principal Secretary, Tourism and Culture, Mukesh Kumar Meshram, said that Deepotsav 2025 will celebrate an amalgamation of tradition and innovation. The intention behind including eco-friendly fireworks is to give out a message of sustainability to all the devotees while also showcasing Ayodhya’s heritage at an international level.

The Deepotsav is being organised in Ayodhya since the Yogi government came to power in the state in 2017. During last year’s Deepotsav in Ayodhya, 25,12,585 (2.51 million) diyas were lit along the banks of the Saryu river, setting a Guinness World Record. The total number of diyas lit across Ayodhya was more than 35 lakhs.