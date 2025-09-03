Wednesday, September 3, 2025
HomeNews ReportsCongress’s hypocrisy on 'Vote Chori' deepens as Pawan Khera’s wife found with multiple voter...
News Reports
Updated:

Congress’s hypocrisy on ‘Vote Chori’ deepens as Pawan Khera’s wife found with multiple voter IDs

Anurag
Pawan Khera wife duplicate voter IDs confirmed in Hyderabad and Delhi, exposing Congress hypocrisy in vote chori allegations.
Pawan Khera wife duplicate voter IDs expose Congress hypocrisy while party accuses others of vote chori. (Image: NDTV/Hans India)

On 3rd September, fresh allegations have been made against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera as his wife Kota Neelima has been found to have her name registered as a voter in three different polling stations across two states. According to the details shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, Kota Neelima has her name registered in the electoral roll at three locations, two in Hyderabad, Telangana, and one in New Delhi’s Kaka Nagar constituency. The presence of her name in the electoral roll at two locations was confirmed by OpIndia.

According to the details shared by Malviya, in her 2023 affidavit, which was cross-checked by OpIndia, Neelima was registered as a voter in Khairatabad with EPIC number TDZ2666014. The EPIC number, according to Malviya, was at two polling booths.

Source: Election Commission of India

One was confirmed by OpIndia during an independent search on the Voter Helpline App and the other was confirmed while checking the details of the electoral roll available on the Election Commission of India’s website for the 2024 General Elections.

Source: Election Commission of India/Voter Helpline App

In addition, she holds another EPIC number SJE0755975 in New Delhi’s Kaka Nagar constituency, the same address as her husband Pawan Khera.

Source: Election Commission of India/Voter Helpline App

Duplicate voter IDs of Pawan Khera

This revelation follows the embarrassment of 2nd September when it was revealed that Khera himself had two EPIC numbers, one in Jangpura and another in New Delhi. Both were verified by OpIndia to be active. The controversy grew further when it was noted that even deletions for a deceased family member, Khera’s sister Roopam Khera, had not been carried out.

Rahul Gandhi’s silence and contradictions

Despite making “vote chori” a political slogan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not commented on the duplications involving his own close aides. Not to forget, he has been holding press conferences targeting common citizens, at times even revealing their identities without consent. His silence on the irregularities of Pawan Khera and Kota Neelima now stands in sharp contrast to his accusations against others.

Counter-allegations by Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera came into offence mode on the allegations of him having two EPIC numbers. In a post on social media platform X, Khera claimed that this is exactly what Congress has been accusing the ECI of. He demanded to see CCTV footage and asked who voted in his name as he, according to his claims, had applied for the deletion of his name from the New Delhi constituency. However, the post was later deleted and he reposted a video shared by ANI on the same.

A larger pattern of electoral irregularities

The duplications raise questions not just about individual lapses but about Congress’s larger relationship with electoral rolls. From Sonia Gandhi’s name appearing on voter lists before she became a citizen in 1980, to the recent duplications of its spokesperson and his wife, the pattern fits a history of Congress exploiting electoral systems while accusing others of malpractice.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Anurag
Anuraghttps://lekhakanurag.com
B.Sc. Multimedia, a journalist by profession. Contact: anurag[at]opindia[dot]com

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Pakistan floods: Defence minister Khawaja Asif calls floodwaters a “blessing”, asks people to store them in tubs and containers

OpIndia Staff -

16 days, 23 districts, 1300 km, 67 constituencies: Rahul Gandhi’s ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ set out to move mountains in Bihar, but only ended up...

श्रवण शुक्ल -

India ushers in Semiconductor revolution: ISRO-built ‘Made-in-India chip ‘Vikram’ handed over to PM Modi. All you need to know

Rukma Rathore -

Delhi Riots 2020: Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam prima facie had role in the larger conspiracy, says High Court

Anurag -

Trump and Navarro’s unhinged policy against India invites domestic backlash: American media and commentators question anti-India stand

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttar Pradesh: Nihal abducts minor Hindu girl, converts victim to Islam and marries her off to Maulvi, abuses victim’s father as ‘kafir’ and attempts...

OpIndia Staff -

‘Don’t ban the truth’: Vivek Agnihotri’s open plea to CM Mamata Banerjee for peaceful release of ‘The Bengal Files’

OpIndia Staff -

YouTuber Ravish Kumar compares Rahul Gandhi to MK Gandhi, justifies lies spread by the Congress party: Here is why he is the real ‘Godi...

Rukma Rathore -

Christian conversion racket busted in Chitrakoot: Four arrested after VHP complaint

OpIndia Staff -

India’s Semiconductor leap: Ashwini Vaishnaw showcases ISRO-built ‘made-in-India’ chip ‘Vikram’ at Semicon 2025, hails breakthrough in tech self-reliance

OpIndia Staff -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com