Congress’s hypocrisy on ‘Vote Chori’ deepens as Pawan Khera’s wife found with multiple voter IDs

On 3rd September, fresh allegations have been made against Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera as his wife Kota Neelima has been found to have her name registered as a voter in three different polling stations across two states. According to the details shared by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell Chief Amit Malviya, Kota Neelima has her name registered in the electoral roll at three locations, two in Hyderabad, Telangana, and one in New Delhi’s Kaka Nagar constituency. The presence of her name in the electoral roll at two locations was confirmed by OpIndia.

Rahul Gandhi held a press conference and, without adequate due diligence, targeted and tarnished honest voters — even putting them at risk by revealing their identities without consent. He doxxed young, upwardly mobile professionals and poor daily wagers who had moved cities in… pic.twitter.com/WWjM3OUIZB — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) September 3, 2025

According to the details shared by Malviya, in her 2023 affidavit, which was cross-checked by OpIndia, Neelima was registered as a voter in Khairatabad with EPIC number TDZ2666014. The EPIC number, according to Malviya, was at two polling booths.

Source: Election Commission of India

One was confirmed by OpIndia during an independent search on the Voter Helpline App and the other was confirmed while checking the details of the electoral roll available on the Election Commission of India’s website for the 2024 General Elections.

Source: Election Commission of India/Voter Helpline App

In addition, she holds another EPIC number SJE0755975 in New Delhi’s Kaka Nagar constituency, the same address as her husband Pawan Khera.

Source: Election Commission of India/Voter Helpline App

Duplicate voter IDs of Pawan Khera

This revelation follows the embarrassment of 2nd September when it was revealed that Khera himself had two EPIC numbers, one in Jangpura and another in New Delhi. Both were verified by OpIndia to be active. The controversy grew further when it was noted that even deletions for a deceased family member, Khera’s sister Roopam Khera, had not been carried out.

Rahul Gandhi’s silence and contradictions

Despite making “vote chori” a political slogan, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has not commented on the duplications involving his own close aides. Not to forget, he has been holding press conferences targeting common citizens, at times even revealing their identities without consent. His silence on the irregularities of Pawan Khera and Kota Neelima now stands in sharp contrast to his accusations against others.

Counter-allegations by Pawan Khera

Pawan Khera came into offence mode on the allegations of him having two EPIC numbers. In a post on social media platform X, Khera claimed that this is exactly what Congress has been accusing the ECI of. He demanded to see CCTV footage and asked who voted in his name as he, according to his claims, had applied for the deletion of his name from the New Delhi constituency. However, the post was later deleted and he reposted a video shared by ANI on the same.

#WATCH | In a tweet, BJP leader Amit Malviya claims that Congress Pawan Khera holds two active EPIC numbers (in Jangpura and New Delhi Assembly Constituencies).



Pawan Khera says, "This is exactly what the Congress party is saying. This is the question that we are raising… pic.twitter.com/jxKcTAfy9Z — ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2025

A larger pattern of electoral irregularities

The duplications raise questions not just about individual lapses but about Congress’s larger relationship with electoral rolls. From Sonia Gandhi’s name appearing on voter lists before she became a citizen in 1980, to the recent duplications of its spokesperson and his wife, the pattern fits a history of Congress exploiting electoral systems while accusing others of malpractice.