Thursday, September 11, 2025
Updated:

IIT Bombay sponsors event that claims PM Modi, Amit Shah and Yogi Adityanath are ‘fooling people’, institute claims ‘no knowledge’ and blocks columnist for exposé

OpIndia Staff

The Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay), one of the esteemed engineering institutes in the country, has come under the scanner for sponsoring a controversial event targeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The event is a 2-day workshop titled ‘South asian Capitalisms (s)’, which is co-sponsored by UC Berkeley and the University of Massachusetts-Amherst.

A poster of the contentious workshop was shared on X (formerly Twitter) by columnist Harshil Mehta, which depicted a so-called ‘pyramid of capitalist India.’

One section of the pyramid, which read ‘We fool you’, had caricatures of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

The free-for-all workshop, which is scheduled to take place on 12th and 13th September, vows to explore how ‘capitalist accumulation is socially structured across South Asia’.

The event is being hosted by the New Political Economic Initiative (NPEI), which works directly under IIT Bombay. NPEI is headed by Anush Kapadia and has received $4 million (~₹35 crore) from the Ford Foundation.

Interestingly, Kapadia is a UK citizen and works as an ‘Associate Professor’ at IIT Bombay.

This is despite the fact that he has written only 2 journal papers in 10 years and has a H-index of just 7 (a measurement of scientific productivity and impact of a researcher’s publications).

Following the controversy, the Indian Institute of Technology (Bombay) issued a clarification on X (formerly Twitter). It claimed to not know the workshop.

The official handle of the institute alleged, “IIT Bombay has a project related to New Political Economic Initiative. However, we were totally unaware about the published flyer. Upon hearing about this post, we issued immediate instructions to the organisers to take down the flyer from all social media platforms and remove IIT Bombay’s name from everything to do with this event.”

“The details of the programme have been removed from the website of New Political Economy Initiative with immediate effect. No one from IIT Bombay is attending the conference. The Institute was not at all consulted about the flyer. We are deeply shocked and upset by its content,” it added.

IIT Bombay also publicly vowed to sever ties with faculty members of UC Berkeley and theUniversity of Massachusetts-Amherst.

Soon after, it came to light that IIT Bombay had blocked columnist Harshil Mehta on social media.

He asked, “Why IIT Bombay’s official account has blocked me? Is questioning public institutions and mis governance a crime? This is a public and official account. Then why this childish behaviour? Is defending @narendramodi a crime?”

Columnist Harshil Mehta previously pointed out how a faculty member of IIT Bombay named Prabhir Vishnu Poruthiyil, who is essentially on the payroll of the Indian government, published a paper dubbing big businesses as collaborators of fascism.

Prabhir Vishnu Poruthiyil was seen advocating the talking points of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi about ‘wealth redistribution.

OpIndia had earlier highlighted how India’s elite technical institutes are becoming breeding grounds for Marxist-Leftwing ideology

