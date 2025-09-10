At the 60th session of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) in Geneva, India sharply retorted to comments made by the Swiss representative on India, and offered to help Switzerland in combating racism in the country. This came after the Swiss representative on September 9 urged the Indian government to “take effective measures to protect the minorities and uphold the rights to the freedom of expression and the freedom of the media.”

This statement came amid broader discussions on global human rights, with Switzerland holding the UNHRC presidency, emphasizing protections for vulnerable groups and press freedoms in India. In a pointed response on September 10, 2025, Indian diplomat Kshitij Tyagi dismissed the Swiss remarks as “surprising, shallow, and ill-informed.”

Speaking at the council’s 5th meeting, Tyagi highlighted Switzerland’s role as president, urging it to refrain from propagating “blatantly false” narratives that misrepresent India’s reality. He redirected attention to Switzerland’s internal challenges, including racism, systematic discrimination, and xenophobia, suggesting the Alpine nation address these first instead of talking about minorities and freedom of expression in India.

Tyagi underscored India’s position as the “world’s largest, most diverse, and vibrant democracy” with a “civilizational embrace of pluralism,” and extended an offer of assistance to help Switzerland tackle its issues.

Kshitij Tyagi said, “We would also like to respond to the surprising, shallow and ill-informed remarks made by Switzerland, a close friend and partner. As it holds the UNHRC presidency, it is all the more important for Switzerland to avoid wasting the council’s time with narratives that are blatantly false and do not do justice to the reality of India. Instead, it should focus on its own challenges such as racism, systematic discrimination and xenophobia. As the world’s largest, most diverse and vibrant democracy, with a civilizational embrace of pluralism, India remains ready to help Switzerland address these concerns.”