Laura Loomer, an American right-wing activist and a known critic of Donald Trump, has lashed out at Democrat leader Ro Khanna and called him a “self-hating Hindu” who acts like a Muslim. Loomer highlighted how Khanna was resorting to appeasement politics at a time while jihadists are killing real Hindus.

While taking to X on Monday (29th September), Loomer shared a clip from the ArabCon event attended by pro-Palestine Islamists and their cheerleaders, wherein Ro Khanna could heard saying “Raise your hand if you are a pro-terror radical”.

The “America First” activist wrote, “Maybe a self hating Hindu. @RoKhanna acts more like a Muslim. Real Hindus are being slaughtered by jihadists. You never see Ro Khanna speak up for the Hindus who are being slaughtered by Islamists. Instead, he uses his seat in Congress to destroy Western Civilization and Islamify America. Real Hindus are anti-Islam. This video should be everywhere.”

Before this, Laura Loomer and Ro Khanna engaged in a war of words over the latter’s presence at the ArabCon event in Dearborn, Michigan. The Islamist political leaders and pro-Palestine activists here allegedly discussed how to consolidate political power in the US.

Loomer called out Ro Khanna, a sitting member of the Congress, for attending an event where the speakers were saying that they would “never condemn armed resistance” by Palestinian Islamic terror group, Hamas, against Israel.

“Happening now in Dearborn, Michigan. There is a conference taking place called ArabCon where Muslims are gathered to talk about how they can consolidate more political power in the US. Speakers and attendees are on video laughing over the October 7th HAMAS terrorist attacks and cheered when Professor Abdulhadi said he would “never condemn armed resistance,” she wrote.

Laura Loomer further questioned Ro Khanna about why he attended a pro-Jihad event. She urged Congress members to call on Ro Khanna to either apologise or resign.

“@RoKhanna spoke at this conference. Are you going to condemn this @RoKhanna? You are a sitting member of Congress. Why did you speak at a pro-jihad conference in Dearborn, Michigan where supporters of Islamic terror gathered to celebrate October 7th and promote HAMAS? Other speakers include @mehdirhasan @AbdulElSayed (current Democrat US Senate candidate in Michigan), @AnaKasparian, and Jihadi Dearborn Mayor Abdullah Hammoud who was recently caught on video telling Christians to leave Dearborn if they oppose Muslims naming streets after Hezbollah terrorists. Every single member of Congress should be calling on @RoKhanna to apologize or resign,” Loomer added.

However, Khanna said that he condemned the October 7 massacre and called for the release of hostages. He further questioned Loomer if she condemns Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu’s alleged killing of Gazan women and children.

“I have called the Hamas Oct 7 terrorist attacks horrific & called for the unconditional release of hostages. I vehemently disagree with anyone who excuses or minimizes that. Now do you condemn Netanyahu’s ongoing killing of women and children in Gaza @LauraLoomer?” Khanna retorted.

I have called the Hamas Oct 7 terrorist attacks horrific & called for the unconditional release of hostages. I vehemently disagree with anyone who excuses or minimizes that. Now do you condemn Netanyahu's ongoing killing of women and children in Gaza @LauraLoomer? https://t.co/GA5gpWIeWG — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) September 28, 2025

Hitting back at Ro Khanna, Laura Loomer said that she would not condemn PM Netanyahu for killing Islamic terrorists in Gaza. In fact, she suggested that Israel’s response to Hamas on 8th October 2023, was “too weak”. Loomer added that she would condemn Netanyahu only for not being forceful enough in his retaliation to the Hamas Jihadis after they slaughtered Israeli civilians.

She went on to advise Khanna against “gaslighting Americans into thinking that 95% of the people in Gaza didn’t vote for HAMAS.” Loomer also asserted that Ro Khanna’s career is dependent on placating Islamists.

Notably, Laura Loomer often criticises Islamists and raises issues revolving around Islamist design of taking over or dominating the United States. She, however, is no stranger to controversies. Following U.S. President-elect Donald Trump’s announcement last year, that Sriram Krishnan would serve as Senior Policy Advisor for Artificial Intelligence at the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, American journalist and conspiracy theorist Laura Loomer launched a series of online attacks against him. Loomer has also been accused of peddling several conspiracy theories.

Meanwhile, Ro Khanna has for long been pushing pro-Islamist narratives. Back in 2023, he visited India and met the Muslim ‘victims’ of anti-Hindu Nuh violence. He also met anti-Hindu riots accused Umar Khalid, Gandhi’s great-grandson Tushar Gandhi who is generally seen loitering around on Twitter spewing hate, and Kukis from Manipur; he did not meet Meities when he should have met both communities in the capacity of a foreign politician.

Khanna also has a knack for sermonising India about ‘human rights’ and ‘communalism’ etc. Ro Khanna has also been a part of the Pakistan Caucus and is a supporter of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, although he on a few occasions praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well.

Having said that, Laura Loomer has a history of making racist and xenophobic comments against Indians.