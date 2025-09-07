In a disturbing incident, a minor girl in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, gave birth to a premature child on Thursday (4th September) after being repeatedly raped and blackmailed by a Muslim man named Rashid. The girl was seven months pregnant when she gave birth to the child, who died half an hour later.

The 31-year-old accused, who is a married man and father of two, was arrested by the police on Saturday (6th September). A case was registered against him the day before under the provisions of rape and the POCSO Act at the Nawabganj police station. Nawabganj Station House Officer Arun Kumar Srivastava confirmed the incident and said that an FIR was registered against Rashid on Friday (5th August). A DNA sample has reportedly been taken from the baby to match the accused.

As per reports, the victim’s family was not aware of her pregnancy and came to know about it only on Thursday when she complained of persistent stomach pain. Her family took her to a government hospital, where an ultrasound examination revealed that she was 7 months pregnant. She was then taken to the District Women’s Hospital, where she delivered the premature baby the same day. Unfortunately, the baby died half an hour after the birth.

The girl was said to be in a critical condition due to her young age and blood loss. However, her condition improved later, as informed by District Women’s Hospital CMS Dr Tribhuvan Prasad.

The victim’s brother said that Rashid lured his sister into his house by offering her a fruit around 6-7 months ago, and raped her there. He added that Rashid threatened her that he would kill her family if she told anyone about the incident. Rashid also reportedly recorded a video of the victim to blackmail and have sexual relations with her multiple times.