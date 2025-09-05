Russia has rejected the proposal of Western nations providing Ukraine with formal security guarantees, dismissing a European-led effort to establish a multinational “reassurance force” designed to deter future Russian aggression. The Kremlin said that it can’t agree to any situation where foreign military troops will be stationed in Ukraine to execute the security guarantees.

The rejection came after French President Emmanuel Macron said that 26 Western allies have formally committed to deploying troops “by land, sea or air” to Ukraine the day after a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is agreed. He added that the planning work will be finalized with the United States.

Russia’s stand deepens the fault line between Moscow and Western capitals at a time when U.S. President Donald Trump, European leaders, and Kyiv are struggling to craft a framework to be implemented after the war is over.

Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said “security guarantees for Ukraine cannot be provided by foreign, especially European and American, military contingents. Definitely not – they cannot.” He added, “This cannot serve as a security guarantee for Ukraine that would be acceptable to our country.”

He added that Russia regards such proposals as unacceptable and believes the issue was already addressed in earlier peace frameworks, including talks in Istanbul in 2022. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov reinforced the Kremlin’s position, arguing that any lasting settlement must reflect territorial changes on the ground and be embedded in what Moscow describes as a new Eurasian architecture of “equal and indivisible security.”

Moscow’s rejection came as French President Emmanuel Macron hosted a summit in Paris where 26 European nations pledged to stand behind Kyiv with security guarantees. The plan envisions land, sea, and air deployments as a broader deterrent force. Macron called the move a historic commitment to Ukraine’s sovereignty. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed the pledge as “the first such serious, very specific substance” after years of vague assurances.

However, some countries, including Germany and Italy, remain hesitant about committing troops in Ukraine, instead opting to train and equip Ukrainian forces, while others such as Bulgaria are preparing naval support in the Black Sea.

President Donald Trump has promised that Washington will be part of the security framework, but has consistently ruled out sending American ground troops. Instead, he has suggested that the United States could provide “very good protection” through air support, intelligence, and coordination with European forces, helping Europe “front-load” the effort.

In a conference call with “Coalition of the Willing” countries hosted by France, Trump pressed European leaders to stop buying Russian oil, insisting that such purchases were fuelling Moscow’s war. He also urged tougher economic pressure on China for supporting Russia.

On the other hand, while rejecting presence of foreign military forces in Ukraine, Kremlin also said that it should be one of the countries acting as “guarantor” for Ukraine. However, Kyiv and its European allies have rejected the demand.

Rejecting Russia’s rejection for European security for Ukraine, NATO chief Mark Rutte said that Russia does not have a veto on the issue. He said, “Why are we interested in what Russia thinks about troops in Ukraine? It’s a sovereign country. It’s not for them to decide.”

Notably, Russian Putin has indicated that the war will end soon, necessitating discussions on Ukraine’s security after the conflict is over. He said that there was “a certain light at the end of the tunnel”, adding that “there are options for ensuring Ukraine’s security in the event the conflict ends”.

The latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine unfolded against the backdrop of American efforts to end the war. Donald Trump has tried to position himself as a central mediator in the conflict, in an effort to increase his chances of winning the Nobel Peace Prize. On August 18, Zelenskyy and several European leaders met with him at the White House. Trump pledged U.S. participation in security guarantees, though outside NATO structures, and promised to help Europe “front-load” responsibility for Ukraine’s defence.

Zelenskyy described the talks as a breakthrough, saying the details of security guarantees would be finalised within ten days, and stressed that only after such guarantees are secured, he would be willing to meet with Vladimir Putin to discuss territorial issues directly. Trump has floated the idea of a trilateral summit involving himself, Putin, and Zelenskyy, though Moscow has remained noncommittal.

Putin, for his part, has sent mixed signals. While declaring that Ukraine’s potential accession to the European Union would not be opposed by Moscow, he has insisted that NATO membership remains off the table. In recent remarks, he warned that any deployment of Western troops to Ukraine would make them legitimate targets for Russian forces. At the same time, he has hinted at the possibility of ceasefire negotiations “if common sense prevails,” while stressing he remains ready to continue military operations to achieve Russia’s objectives if necessary.

As the war continues in its fourth year, the clash over security guarantees highlights the growing distance between Western powers and Russia. For Kyiv, the security guarantees are important, but their credibility rests on Western unity and U.S. commitment. For Moscow, the very idea of foreign troops in Ukraine remains an existential provocation.