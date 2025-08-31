Friendship, trade, defence, connectivity, cultural ties and more: PM Modi holds important talks with several world leaders during SCO reception

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday attended the official reception for Heads of State and Heads of Government at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in Tianjin, China. After the Chinese president officially welcomed all the delegates, PM Modi met with several world leaders ahead of the gala dinner.

All the delegates attending the SCO summit including PM Modi was received at the venue by Chinese President Xi Jinping and First Lady Peng Liyuan. After Xi greeted all the leaders, the customary group photo of all the leaders was taken.

After that, PM Modi interacted with several heads of state/government at the venue. He first met Nepali Prime Minister KP Oli. Posting a photo on X, he said, “India’s relations with Nepal are deep-rooted and very special.”

After that he met Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, a month after he visited Maldives. PM Modi posted on X, “Interacted with President Muizzu of Maldives on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. India’s developmental cooperation with Maldives is greatly beneficial for our people.”

Prime Minister Modi also met Mostafa Madbouly, the PM of Egypt, at the SCO Summit. During the interaction he fondly recalled his Egypt visit a few years ago. He added that India-Egypt friendship is scaling newer heights of progress!

Next, he met Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus. “We both are very optimistic about the beneficial opportunities ahead as far as our nations are concerned,” Modi posted on X. Notably, Belarus has been important ally of Russia in the war against Ukraine.

PM Modi also talked to Emomali Rahmon, the President of Tajikistan. He said that India’s trade and cultural linkages with the landlocked Central Asian nation are increasing and this is a wonderful sign.

He also met the president of another Central Asian country, President Tokayev of Kazakhstan. “Our nations are working closely in many key sectors, including energy, security, healthcare and pharma,” PM Modi posted on 𝕏.

At the SCO summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi then had a brief talk with Phạm Minh Chính, the Prime Minister of Vietnam. He said that India is very keen to further deepen ties with Vietnam in defence, trade, green energy and more.

In a significant meeting, he also met Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, the acting president of Myanmar. PM Modi said in a post on 𝕏, “Myanmar is a vital pillar of India’s Act East and Neighbourhood First Policies. We both agreed that there is immense scope to boost ties in areas like trade, connectivity, energy, rare earth mining and security.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi then had a meeting with Thongloun Sisoulith, the prime minister of Lao People’s Democratic Republic, another South East Asian nation. He said that “Closer friendship between our nations is greatly beneficial, especially ties in trade as well as culture.”

PM Modi also interacted with Serdar Berdimuhamedow, President of Turkmenistan. They exchanged perspectives on diverse issues.

After meeting Armenian President Nikol Pashinyan, PM Modi called it a very good interaction. “India and Armenia share warm and growing ties, rooted in friendship and mutual cooperation,” he said. This was first direct interaction between Indian and Armenian President after the US-brokered deal between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

PM Modi also posted on X about meeting President Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan. He said, “India and Uzbekistan are bound by a dynamic partnership that continues to expand across culture, economy and people-to-people ties.”

He further had an interaction with Sadyr Japarov, the president of Kyrgyzstan. Posting about it on X, he said, “A very productive conversation with Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov in Tianjin. Our nations share a robust partnership and we will keep working together to add more vigour to our developmental cooperation.”