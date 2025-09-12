The Uttar Pradesh government is set to establish a State Cooperative College to promote education, training, and research in the cooperative sector.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the decision on Friday during a review meeting of the Cooperative Department, held in the presence of Union Minister of State for Cooperation, Murlidhar Mohol. The Union Minister welcomed the initiative and assured full support from the Centre.

Reviewing cooperative banking reforms, officials highlighted that since 2017-18, the state has revived 16 defunct district cooperative banks with financial assistance of ₹306.92 crore.

Non-performing assets (NPAs), which stood at ₹800 crore in 2017, have fallen sharply to ₹278 crore by March 2025. With loans worth ₹1,000 crore disbursed, these banks have now turned profitable. CM Yogi stressed that “farmers’ and depositors’ trust is the real capital of cooperatives, and it must be safeguarded at all costs.”

On the food grain storage plan, the FCI has identified 96 sites across 35 districts. Construction of warehouses will begin in January 2026 and finish by April 2026, making it India’s largest grain storage initiative.

The meeting also reviewed the progress of Multipurpose Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (MPAX). In 2024-25, 266 MPAX were formed, while 457 new ones have already been added this financial year. Formation is underway in 1,088 gram panchayats. MPAX have been given interest-free loans of up to ₹10 lakh for fertilizer distribution, generating a turnover of ₹5,400 crore and margin money of ₹120 crore so far.

To strengthen digital services, 6,101 societies have adopted QR/UPI-based payments, while many MPAX are diversifying into CSC services, PM Kisan Samriddhi Kendras, and Jan Aushadhi Kendras. The CM emphasized that Jan Aushadhi outlets should be located near hospitals and that cooperatives must become gateways for youth employment in agriculture, dairy, fisheries, and allied sectors.

The meeting was also attended by Agriculture Minister Surya Prakash Shahi, Animal Husbandry Minister Dharmpal Singh, Fisheries Minister Sanjay Nishad, and Cooperation Minister JPS Rathore.