The government of Gujarat has launched a massive demolition drive in Gujarat’s Dahegam municipality-based Bahiyal village of the Gandhinagar district of Gujarat, following the recent communal riots during Navratri. The riots broke out on 24th September following a controversial social media post, prompting stone pelted between two groups. Police then registered riot cases against close to 200 and arrested close to 60.

Now, the administration is cracking down strictly on them. Close to 55 houses and stores owned by the accused are being demolished as part of the drive against illegal structures. Gandhinagar SP Ravi Teja Vasamsetty stated, “A total of 186 commercial establishments are being vacated. You must recall that some time back, riots had erupted here. Hence, the houses and establishments of the culprits were sealed.” Now, efforts are on to raze nearly 186 unauthorized encroachments.



In recent days, tensions have flared across several parts of the country over the “I Love Muhammad” poster campaign, which has repeatedly triggered violence. What was claimed to be a “social movement’, has instantly spiraled into widespread unrest, shattering peace in many regions. After incidents in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, Gujarat too has now witnessed clashes linked to the campaign.

Violence erupts during the garba night

As per eyewitness accounts, the situation turned tense late one evening when stone-pelting was witnessed during Garba celebrations held as a part of the Navratri festival. Residents claimed that stones were thrown from the rooftops as people danced Garba, causing panic among the spectators. Some of the participants, including women and children, were hurt as the festive ground was turned into chaos.

The clash rapidly spread into adjacent areas, where vandalism and destruction of vehicles were reported. The police authorities alleged that two police vehicles were also vandalized as officials moved into the scene to get the situation in order.

Witnesses described the attack as sudden and organized. Residents accused the lights in the area of being switched off before the stone-pelting, which made it difficult for the crowd to escape or identify the attackers. Several cars parked in the proximity of the celebratory site seemed to have their windows broken, while houses nearby were also targeted.

Senior police officials, including the District Superintendent of Police, also hastened to Bahiyal on being notified. Tear gas shells were also employed to disperse the masses and bring the situation under control from escalating further. The situation was brought under control by midnight with massive contingents of police officials deployed in the region and a few hours of mayhem.

So far, police have confirmed the deployment of two State Reserve Police (SRP) companies and over 200 officers around and within the village. Security has been stepped up, and patrolling is being carried out to avert any fresh violence.

Shops burned after social media row

The second violent episode was earlier in the night and was erupted over a post hailing Hindu God Shiva. According to eyewitnesses, a group of people gathered outside the shop of the youth who had made the “I Love Mahadev” post and attacked him. Within no time, violence escalated to surrounding commercial establishments.

It has been said that several shops, including an electronics store and a Xerox store, were set ablaze. Vehicles parked in the vicinity were also vandalized during the chaos. Fire engines responded to the venue but were allegedly met with aggression, with stones also being thrown at the fire and police trucks. The windows of a fire truck were shattered during the exercise.

Dahegam AASP Ayush Jain confirmed that at least four shops had been set on fire and some cars had been vandalized during the rampage. “The police initiated an immediate operation that continued late at night. At 4 a.m., around 60 were arrested through a combing operation,” Jain said.

Police officials further added that FIRs have also been lodged against 83 identified individuals and approximately 1,500 unidentified individuals on the basis of viral videos and CCTV footage. Everyone is being identified through investigations.

Residents complain of premeditated violence

The majority of residents are of the opinion that the attack was not spontaneous. Some of the victims told reporters that the glass bottles and stones were pre-primed, meaning that the attack could have been planned. A female resident in the area claimed that past festivals had also seen similar riots, but had never been handled seriously.

She said, “No way someone could gather so many bottles and stones at the eleventh hour. It looked like they had all been gathered beforehand to bombard the festival.” Another resident said that when there was the chaos, even his family goddess’s small temple near his house was knocked down, and its spire was broken.

Several residents alleged that the small processions with the ongoing campaign had been observed in the area a couple of days before the incident, when tensions had already begun running high. A shopkeeper claimed that his 25-year-old shop had been destroyed by the blaze. He said that almost ₹25 lakh worth of merchandise had been lost as the fire had engulfed the shop.

In the wake of the violent agitations in Bahiyal village, the Gujarat state government has moved tough by demolishing 186 illegal structures owned by individuals involved in the disturbances. The measure forms part of a larger move to re-establish law and order, scare off further agitations, and send a clear message that violence and encroachments will not be tolerated.

The collective action of the state government is also intended not only as a response to the current events but as a deterrent to discourage future intervention. With continued monitoring by the police and administrative machine, it is hoped that public celebrations like Navratri can continue without apprehension, and communal harmony returns to Bahiyal village.