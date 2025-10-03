Navaratri, one of the most important Hindu festivals, has once again seen both joyous celebrations and disturbing incidents of violence this year. While lakhs of devotees came together for Durga Puja and Garba festivities, reports from several states showed how Islamists tried to disrupt the events, leading to clashes, arrests, and outrage.

At the same time, many Hindu organisations used the occasion to spread awareness against love jihad and religious conversions, with several pandals restricting entry to non-Hindus. Boards prohibiting the entry of non-Hindus were put up in several events in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

Violence over ‘I Love Muhammad’ status in Gujarat

Violence broke out in Gandhinagar, Gujarat, after the status of “I Love Muhammad” surfaced on social media during the Navaratri festivities. Islamic fundamentalists attacked Garba pandals and shops, indulged in stone-pelting, and even set parts of the area on fire. Police acted quickly and arrested 70 people linked to the violence. Authorities confirmed that security was beefed up across the city to prevent further unrest.

Maharashtra: Whatsapp chats leaked of muslim students planning attacks

WhatsApp chats of two Muslim students from VIVA College were leaked. In the conversation, Shahid and Faiz were planning to enter Garba venues and target Hindu girls. One of the chats said, “Not a single Hindu girl should be spared.”

In the same college, obscene comments were also made by putting videos of students on the Discord App during the Dandia program.

16-year-old Muslim boy enters Garba pandal as ‘Aarav Trivedi’

In many places, despite all the efforts, the Muslim youths entered the Garba pandal with the help of fake names. A 16-year-old Muslim boy entered the Garba pandal in Rajasthan’s Banswara as ‘Aarav Trivedi’. Once inside, he harassed a 17-year-old Hindu girl and pressured her to go with him. The boy was caught by local Hindu groups and later handed over to the police.

Another such case came to light from Bikaner in Rajasthan. In a garba programme in Benisar Bari area, Muslim youths forcibly entered the pandal and molested the women. The muslims forcibly danced with women. When other participants resisted, stone pelting began. At least 5 people were injured, and police vehicles were damaged. Police later arrested 12 people in connection with the incident.

Suhail Siddiqui, Saif Ali Khan enter Garba pandal in Kanpur

Two Muslim youths, Suhail Siddiqui and Saif, were caught infiltrating during the Navaratri event in Kanpur. Non-Hindus were prohibited from entering the venue, yet both of them managed to get in and started making obscene comments on the girls. After a complaint from a female police officer present at the venue, both were arrested.

Muslim youth infiltrates into pandal in Chhattisgarh

A Muslim youth was caught during the Navaratri Garba event in Jagdalpur, Chhattisgarh. According to the media reports, the activists of the Hindu outfit caught the youth red-handed while playing garba and he had entered the pandal using the fake name. Members of the Hindu organisation confronted him and made him bow before the idol of Goddess Durga, eat prasad, and chant religious slogans before handing him over to the police.

Vadodara: AI-generated image of Mecca-Medina sparks riots

Vadodara in Gujarat witnessed serious unrest after an AI-generated image mocking Mecca and Medina went viral on social media on 19th September. After this post, Islamic fundamentalists created a ruckus outside the police stations of Junigadhi and Panigate.

The Muslim mob later vandalised a Navaratri pandal, hurled stones, and damaged vehicles. Several police personnel were injured in the attack. According to Vadodara DCP, police detained more than 50 people within hours and brought the situation under control.

Mumbai: Islamic fundamentalists damage Durga statue

The Durga statue was damaged on 21st September, to create communal tension in Mumbai’s Mankhurd area. The incident happened near a mosque where Muslims objected to the sound of drums being played during the welcome procession of the idol.

Meanwhile, Islamic fanatics destroyed the Durga statue. The hand of the Durga idol was broken. Not only this, but muslim mob attacked Hindus with sharp weapons and rods. The police reached the spot immediately and arrested 7 muslims.

Stones pelted at Durga idol immersion procession in MP

In Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur district, a Durga idol immersion procession on Wednesday, 1st October turned violent in Nayakheda village. Islamic fundamentalists objected to the loud DJ music near a mosque, sparking an argument. This quickly escalated into stone pelting, injuring one person seriously. A small idol was also damaged in the incident. Police confirmed that a case has been registered and investigations are on.

Ranchi: Durga Pandal with christian theme stirs row

The pandal of Durga Puja in Ranchi, Jharkhand was built on the theme of the Vatican City, in which pictures related to Jesus Christ, Mary and Christianity were installed on the walls. When the Hindu organisation opposed it, this theme was changed. It was replaced by pictures of Shri Ram, Shri Krishna and other Hindu deities.

Mohsin Khan throws eggs at Garba event in Mumbai

Mohsin Khan threw eggs from the 16th floor of the building during a garba event at the JP North Gardgarn City Society on Mira Road East in Mumbai. Following this, a dispute broke out between the two communities over the matter. The police have registered an FIR against Mohsin Khan and started an investigation. It also came to light that he had tried to stop the program several times by calling the police in the past.

Hindus made aware in the Garba pandal, no entry for non-Hindus

Amid these incidents, Hindu organisations across states also took steps to raise awareness about threats like “love jihad” and illegal conversions. At the same time, due to the communal incidents seen in the previous years, the entry of non-Hindus in Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan was also banned.

Similarly, an attempt was made to spread awareness about ‘love jihad’ in a Garba pandal in Agar Malwa district of Madhya Pradesh. The poster reads, “Sister, you may become Durga, Kali, or the Queen of Jhansi, but never a victim of love jihad.” The entry of non-Hindus into the pandal was also banned.

During Navaratri in Nagpur, the organisers of the Garba event issued strict orders. Under this, only Hindus will be allowed to enter the Navaratri program. For this, it was necessary to show an Aadhaar card and apply a tilak. It was also made necessary to bow down in front of the idol of Lord Vishnu in the pandal.

Along with this, those entering the pandal will have to tie a raksha-sutra (kalava) on their wrist. Organisers even sprinkled cow urine (gomutra) as a purification ritual before entry. These rules were implemented by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) to avoid incidents like ‘love jihad’.

Another Garba pandal in Madhya Pradesh turned into a symbolic “awareness centre,” where Hindu girls were shown as victims of love jihad inside symbolic props like refrigerators and suitcases. The organisers described it as part of a campaign called “Hindu Beti Bachao Abhiyan.”



