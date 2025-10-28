Tuesday, October 28, 2025
HomeNews ReportsPakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse: Why Pakistan's TTP demands and the US drone issue were...
News Reports
Updated:

Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse: Why Pakistan’s TTP demands and the US drone issue were deal-breakers

The Istanbul talks between Pakistan and Afghanistan ended abruptly after Islamabad demanded rights to strike inside Afghan territory, while Kabul insisted Pakistan stop allowing U.S. drones through its airspace, leaving mediators alarmed and peace prospects uncertain.

Divya Bharti
Pakistan-Afghanistan peace talks collapse in Istanbul
Pakistan & Afghanistan on the brink of war (image via X)

The Peace talks in Istanbul between Pakistan and Afghanistan have completely fallen apart. After three days of negotiations, the two sides failed to reach any agreement, and the talks ended with no outcome.

Now, both countries are blaming each other for the failure. Turkish and Qatari officials, who were also hosting the negotiations and seeking a compromise (serving as mediators), are said to be still negotiating for a breakthrough, but for now, the talks are stuck.

The Border conflict that led to the Meeting

These talks were an emergency measure because the two countries were in the middle of a serious, war-like situation just a few weeks ago.

It began on October 9, when cross-border air raids were carried out by Pakistan into Afghanistan. Pakistan claimed that it was attacking camps of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organisation that had killed hundreds of Pakistani troops.

The Afghan Taliban’s response was fast and powerful. They launched a massive “counteroffensive” all along the border. According to reports, the fighting was incredibly heavy. The Taliban claimed they killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and destroyed 20 security outposts over a single weekend.

The violence got out of control to the point that even other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had to step in. They managed to get both sides to agree to an “immediate ceasefire” on October 19. The first round of talks was held in Doha, and this meeting in Istanbul was supposed to be the final step to make the peace last. 

What went wrong during the meetings

Even though the talks in Doha seemed positive, the Istanbul session collapsed on some issues that both sides refused to compromise on.

Pakistan has a Big Demand as they want “written guarantees” that the Afghan Taliban would stop the TTP. But sources say they went even further. The Pakistani team asked the Afghan side to agree that Pakistan has the “right to carry out attacks on Afghan soil” whenever the TTP attacks them.

On the other hand, the Afghan Taliban had a major demand of their own. They informed Pakistan that it has to cease granting permission to American drones to cross its airspace to fly into Afghanistan.

Both demands were rejected

The Afghan delegation, consisting of senior members such as Anas Haqqani and Suhail Shaheen, argued that the TTP is an “old and internal” problem for Pakistan, not theirs. They assured no one would use Afghan territory to attack another nation, but they would not agree to Pakistan’s authority to initiate attacks.  

On the drone issue, Pakistan’s delegation reportedly admitted for the first time that they have an agreement with a “foreign country”, meaning the U.S., for drone strikes and that they “cannot” break that agreement.

Mediators flummoxed by Pakistan’s strange behaviour

The Turkish and Qatari mediators were reportedly left totally shocked and confused by the Pakistani team’s strange behaviour.

Sources said the Afghan delegation was trying hard to have constructive talks and find a real solution. But it seemed the Pakistani team, reportedly headed by a senior general from the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, didn’t have the same intention.

There seemed to be no coordination within the Pakistani team. Insiders said that just when they were getting close to an agreement, the Pakistani delegation suddenly backed out, leaving the mediators surprised.

Warning of open war

As the negotiations were unsuccessful, the situation is dangerous. Even before the talks collapsed, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, gave a strong warning. He stated that if the negotiations fail, there is another option on the table that is open confrontation or open war with Afghanistan.

The Pakistani delegation in Istanbul said the same thing: with no security agreement, Pakistan will “continue to target terrorists inside or outside” its borders.

While all this was going on, U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted regarding the clashes, stating, “I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up, but I will solve it very quickly.”

Inside account of Pakistan’s erratic conduct during the Istanbul peace talks

As per Jawad Sarga, eyewitnesses and reliable third party sources present a damning picture of the Istanbul talks. The Pakistani delegation behaved erratically, at times rude and uncoordinated, leaving Turkish and Qatari mediators astonished. Insiders say the Pakistani team repeatedly derailed the meeting with crude language and off topic interventions, even as the Afghan side, led by senior figures, tried to pursue a constructive settlement.

Key demands from Islamabad shocked other participants. Pakistan asked Kabul to summon and control groups that operate from Afghan soil and to give written guarantees that these groups would not attack Pakistan. Islamabad then went further, seeking the right to strike inside Afghanistan whenever it deemed necessary. The Afghan response was blunt, noting that such groups are Pakistan’s nationals and fighters, and asking how Kabul could be expected to summon and police foreign insurgents on Pakistan’s behalf.

The talks also turned on the drone issue. Afghanistan sought assurances that Pakistan would not permit foreign drones to use its airspace to strike Afghan territory. Pakistan initially signalled agreement, but after a phone call during the session, the Pakistani side reversed its position, claiming it could not prevent US drone overflights. According to sources, Pakistan’s negotiating team even suggested it could not guarantee action against Isis related activity originating from its soil, prompting further alarm among mediators.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Divya Bharti
Divya Bharti

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Donald Trump deploys warships, activates CIA lethal ops to target ‘Venezuelan drug cartels’: Is it just about drugs or another regime change war for...

Rukma Rathore -

HAL signs MoU with Russia’s UAC amidst tariff strains with the US: Read how collaboration for production of SJ-100 aircraft in India will boost...

Aditi -

Delhi’s first cloud-seeding trial: Can artificial rain wash away the smog?

Jinit Jain -

‘Assam already has SC-monitored NRC going on’: ECI clarifies on exclusion of Assam from current SIR plan, but Leftists have already started their agenda...

Shraddha Pandey -

Professor accuses Nature Publishing Group of bias and identity politics: How the Left’s social justice agenda is force-fitting DEI into STEM publishing

Anurag -

The stinking room of accountability: UPA under Manmohan Singh tried to muzzle the CAG over the Coalgate scam, new book by P Sesh Kumar...

Dr. Prosenjit Nath -

Elon Musk launches Grokipedia version 0.1 to counter Wikipedia’s political bias: Read how it works, how to interact with it and how to suggest...

Anurag -

Sensing defeat in Bihar, Rahul Gandhi goes missing? Congress’s ‘part-time leader’ vanishes before polls as RJD sidelines his Yatra finale

श्रवण शुक्ल -

London Mayor Sadiq Khan accused of covering up massive grooming gang problem: As Met Police reviews 9000 cases, Mayor Khan’s repeated denials now under...

Rukma Rathore -

Uttarakhand: Khatima Police book man for attempting to convert Dalit Hindus to Christianity with promises of a better life – Read FIR details

Anurag -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com