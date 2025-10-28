The Peace talks in Istanbul between Pakistan and Afghanistan have completely fallen apart. After three days of negotiations, the two sides failed to reach any agreement, and the talks ended with no outcome.

Now, both countries are blaming each other for the failure. Turkish and Qatari officials, who were also hosting the negotiations and seeking a compromise (serving as mediators), are said to be still negotiating for a breakthrough, but for now, the talks are stuck.

The Border conflict that led to the Meeting

These talks were an emergency measure because the two countries were in the middle of a serious, war-like situation just a few weeks ago.

It began on October 9, when cross-border air raids were carried out by Pakistan into Afghanistan. Pakistan claimed that it was attacking camps of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), an organisation that had killed hundreds of Pakistani troops.

The Afghan Taliban’s response was fast and powerful. They launched a massive “counteroffensive” all along the border. According to reports, the fighting was incredibly heavy. The Taliban claimed they killed 58 Pakistani soldiers and destroyed 20 security outposts over a single weekend.

The violence got out of control to the point that even other countries, including Saudi Arabia and Qatar, had to step in. They managed to get both sides to agree to an “immediate ceasefire” on October 19. The first round of talks was held in Doha, and this meeting in Istanbul was supposed to be the final step to make the peace last.

What went wrong during the meetings

Even though the talks in Doha seemed positive, the Istanbul session collapsed on some issues that both sides refused to compromise on.

Pakistan has a Big Demand as they want “written guarantees” that the Afghan Taliban would stop the TTP. But sources say they went even further. The Pakistani team asked the Afghan side to agree that Pakistan has the “right to carry out attacks on Afghan soil” whenever the TTP attacks them.

On the other hand, the Afghan Taliban had a major demand of their own. They informed Pakistan that it has to cease granting permission to American drones to cross its airspace to fly into Afghanistan.

Both demands were rejected

The Afghan delegation, consisting of senior members such as Anas Haqqani and Suhail Shaheen, argued that the TTP is an “old and internal” problem for Pakistan, not theirs. They assured no one would use Afghan territory to attack another nation, but they would not agree to Pakistan’s authority to initiate attacks.

On the drone issue, Pakistan’s delegation reportedly admitted for the first time that they have an agreement with a “foreign country”, meaning the U.S., for drone strikes and that they “cannot” break that agreement.

Mediators flummoxed by Pakistan’s strange behaviour

The Turkish and Qatari mediators were reportedly left totally shocked and confused by the Pakistani team’s strange behaviour.

Sources said the Afghan delegation was trying hard to have constructive talks and find a real solution. But it seemed the Pakistani team, reportedly headed by a senior general from the ISI, Pakistan’s intelligence agency, didn’t have the same intention.

There seemed to be no coordination within the Pakistani team. Insiders said that just when they were getting close to an agreement, the Pakistani delegation suddenly backed out, leaving the mediators surprised.

Warning of open war

As the negotiations were unsuccessful, the situation is dangerous. Even before the talks collapsed, Pakistan’s Defence Minister, Khawaja Asif, gave a strong warning. He stated that if the negotiations fail, there is another option on the table that is open confrontation or open war with Afghanistan.

The Pakistani delegation in Istanbul said the same thing: with no security agreement, Pakistan will “continue to target terrorists inside or outside” its borders.

While all this was going on, U.S. President Donald Trump also tweeted regarding the clashes, stating, “I heard that Pakistan and Afghanistan have started up, but I will solve it very quickly.”

Inside account of Pakistan’s erratic conduct during the Istanbul peace talks

As per Jawad Sarga, eyewitnesses and reliable third party sources present a damning picture of the Istanbul talks. The Pakistani delegation behaved erratically, at times rude and uncoordinated, leaving Turkish and Qatari mediators astonished. Insiders say the Pakistani team repeatedly derailed the meeting with crude language and off topic interventions, even as the Afghan side, led by senior figures, tried to pursue a constructive settlement.

په ترکیه کې د مذاکراتو له ماحول څخه:

عبدالخبیر مجروح

د مؤثقو منابعو په حواله ویل کیږي چې په ترکیه کې د پاکستان او افغانستان اړخ ترمنځ د مذاکراتو جریان بې له کومې پایلې پای ته ورسید.

هغه څه چې ډیر جالب وو دا وو چې پاکستاني پلاوي له مذاکراتو سره بلدیت نه درلود، بې منطقه خبرې یې… pic.twitter.com/kR8G9i2RzS — Jawad sargar جواد څارګر (@Jawadsarga) October 28, 2025

Key demands from Islamabad shocked other participants. Pakistan asked Kabul to summon and control groups that operate from Afghan soil and to give written guarantees that these groups would not attack Pakistan. Islamabad then went further, seeking the right to strike inside Afghanistan whenever it deemed necessary. The Afghan response was blunt, noting that such groups are Pakistan’s nationals and fighters, and asking how Kabul could be expected to summon and police foreign insurgents on Pakistan’s behalf.

The talks also turned on the drone issue. Afghanistan sought assurances that Pakistan would not permit foreign drones to use its airspace to strike Afghan territory. Pakistan initially signalled agreement, but after a phone call during the session, the Pakistani side reversed its position, claiming it could not prevent US drone overflights. According to sources, Pakistan’s negotiating team even suggested it could not guarantee action against Isis related activity originating from its soil, prompting further alarm among mediators.