On 23 November, OpIndia received yet another response to RTIs filed with the central government on the fight against Naxals. According to the reply provided by the Left Wing Extremism Division of the Ministry of Home Affairs, a total of Rs 3,507.86 crore has been released to states under the Security Related Expenditure (SRE) Scheme since the financial year 2014 to 15, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi assumed office for the first time.

Year-wise funds released under SRE by the Modi government (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

The data shows sustained financial commitment of the central government to strengthen the operational capacity of state police forces, supporting intelligence building and ensuring rehabilitation of surrendered cadres in districts most affected by Naxalism or Left Wing Extremism (LWE).

In earlier replies, OpIndia got information on Naxals surrendered or neutralised, the number of armed forces personnel we lost during Naxal operations, arms recovered, expenditure on modernisation of police forces in Naxal affected areas and more. This is the third report based on RTI replies in the series. The first two reports can be checked here and here.

Together, these three RTI responses have outlined the structural depth of the Modi government’s anti Naxal strategy, combining funding, calibrated force, infrastructure creation and long term stabilisation measures.

State wise Security Related Expenditure since FY 2014-15

According to the information received by OpIndia, the highest share of SRE reimbursement has gone to Chhattisgarh at 1,219.28 crore, followed by Jharkhand at 917.32 crore. Odisha has received 453.62 crore during the same period. Maharashtra received 262.53 crore, Andhra Pradesh received 182.21 crore, Bihar 175.25 crore, Telangana 107.52 crore, West Bengal 108.83 crore, Madhya Pradesh 38.61 crore, Uttar Pradesh 36.37 crore and Kerala received 6.32 crore. The data aligns with the fact that Chhattisgarh and Jharkhand are the most affected states, as revealed in the previous RTIs, by LWE.

State-wise funds released under SRE (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Top five beneficiary states

Among the top five states, here is how these states received funds every year since the Modi government came to power.

Chhattisgarh has received the highest SRE allocation in the country, with a total of 1,219.28 crore released since 2014 to 15. The year wise graph shows a clear peak during the year when operations in Bastar and surrounding districts intensified, especially in FY 2024-25, marking the highest single year reimbursement for the state.

Year-wise funds released under SRE for Chhattisgarh (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Jharkhand has received 917.32 crore under SRE, making it the second largest beneficiary.

Year-wise funds released for Jharkhand under SRE (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Odisha’s total SRE support stands at 453.62 crore.

Year-wise funds released under SRE for Odisha (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Maharashtra has received 262.53 crore under SRE.

year-wise funds released under SRE for Maharashtra (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Andhra Pradesh has received 182.21 crore in total.

Year-wise funds released under SRE for Andhra Pradesh (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

What the SRE scheme covers

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs website, the Security Related Expenditure mechanism functions as a reimbursement based support system for Left Wing Extremism affected states. The funds are intended to strengthen the states’ ability to counter the Naxal problem.

SRE covers “training and operational needs of security forces, ex gratia payment to the family of civilians or security forces killed or injured in LWE violence, rehabilitation of surrendered LWE cadres, community policing, village defence committees and publicity materials. There is a substantial increase in annual outlay and new items such as compensation for security force personnel incapacitated during anti LWE operations and compensation for the property damage,” the website says.

The scheme works as an operational backbone by reimbursing costs that states incur while running counter LWE campaigns on the ground.

Funds given to central agencies under ANM and ACALWEM

Apart from support extended to states, the MHA has also been releasing funds to central agencies involved in anti Naxal operations through the Assistance to Naxal Management (ANM) and Assistance to Central Agencies for LWE Management (ACALWEM) schemes.

According to the data provided by the Ministry of Home Affairs, the total amount released under ANM and ACALWEM stands at 1,217.16 crore.

Funds released for central agencies under ANM and ACALWEM Schemes. (Source: Ministry of Home Affairs, LWE Division)

Why these findings matter

These findings offer one of the most comprehensive official insights into how the Modi government has managed the national effort against the Naxal problem since 2014. The combination of financial support through SRE and SIS, operational scaling by states, targeted central interventions through ANM and ACALWEM, and the substantial number of surrenders and neutralisations paints a picture of a multi pronged policy that prioritises force, stabilisation and rehabilitation.

Home Minister Amit Shah has already set a deadline to end the Naxal problem from the country. HM Shah, on multiple occasions, has said that by March 2026, the Naxal problem will end in the country.

The effect of the Modi government’s effort and the deadline to finish Naxalism have had serious impact on the psychology of Naxals. Recently, the Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh Special Zonal Committee of the outlawed Communist Party of India (Maoist) wrote a letter to the Chief Ministers of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh, expressing support for the decision of its two senior members, Sonu and Satish, to surrender and temporarily halt violence.

The death of one of the most wanted Naxals, Madvi Hidma, has also broken the confidence of the cadre. Similar calls have been made in the past, however, HM Amit Shah has categorically denied such demands or requests from the Naxals. HM Shah has asked them to surrender and join the mainstream.