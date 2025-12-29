The tragic death of Anjel Chakma, a 24-year-old student from Tripura, after an alleged racial attack has sparked widespread outrage. Protests erupted in different parts of the country, including Dehradun and Tripura, after the news of Chakma’s death broke out. CMs of Assam and Meghalaya, including many prominent voices from North Eastern states have condemned the incident, and sought strictest possible action against the criminals.

On 29 December, Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami spoke to Anjel’s father Tarun Prasad Chakma, expressing his deepest condolences and assured the family of strictest possible action against the criminals responsible for the murder.

#WATCH | Dehradun | Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami spoke to Tarun Prasad Chakma, the father of Tripura student Angel Chakma, over Angel’s death in Dehradun.



During the phone conversation, he said, "This was a regrettable incident. Everyone is very saddened by… pic.twitter.com/0fIfItaoag — ANI (@ANI) December 29, 2025

How the attack happened

Chakma, an MBA student, was critically injured in an alleged racial attack in Dehradun on 9th December. The incident reportedly happened near a canteen where Anjel Chakma and his younger brother, Michael Chakma, had gone to buy groceries. According to Michael Chakma, as he was returning with his brother on a bike, a group of intoxicated men standing near the canteen hurled racial slurs at them, calling them“Chinese and chinky.” Michael got off the bike and objected to the racial remarks. An altercation ensued between him and the group, and they started attacking him. Seeing this, his brother Anjel Chakma came to his defence, but the group of men attacked him too. They hit Michael on the head with a kada (metal bangle) and stabbed Anjel with a knife, leaving him with grievous injuries. Anjel Chakma was rushed to the hospital in a critical condition, where he received medical treatment for around 17 days before passing away on 26th December.

Five accused, including two juveniles nabbed, one accused fled to Nepal

On 10th December, the family of Anjel Chakma filed a complaint with the police. Based on the complaint, an FIR was lodged by the police against unknown persons. Subsequently, on 14th December, the police caught five accused, including two juveniles. Accused Suraj Khwas (22), from Manipur, Avinash Negi (25), and Sumit (25) were arrested, while the two juveniles were sent to a correctional home. A sixth accused reportedly fled to Nepal, and the police are on a lookout for him. A reward of Rs 25,000 has been announced by the police for information leading to his arrest.

According to Pramod Kumar, SP City Dehradun, a non-bailable warrant has been issued against the absconding accused. He said that a murder charge was added in the FIR after the death of Chakma during treatment.

The victim’s family demands justice and punishment for the culprits

Devasated by the unfortunate death of his son, Tarun Prasad Chakma demanded capital punishment for the accused. Tarun Prasad Chakma, a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel, said that no parent should lose a child like this. “I want justice. If my child had survived, I would have forgiven the accused. But now, all of them should be given the death penalty. They should be hanged,” he demanded. Condemning the incident, Tarun Prasad Chakma said that such racial incidents should not happen in a country like India. “Children from every corner of India live across the country. Such things should not happen. This issue of racial comments is completely wrong. It should never happen to anyone,” he said.

Protests erupt after Chakma’s death, Tripura CM Saha spoke to Uttarakhand CM Dhami

Protests broke out in Dehradun, Tripura and other parts of the country following Chakma’s death. Students from the Northeast and several student organisations conducted candlelight marches demanding justice for Anjel Chakma. On 23rd December, the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes wrote to the Uttarakhand Director General of Police, alleging police negligence in the case.

Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma expressed grief over the incident and urged Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami to take strict action against the culprits. Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma also condemned the racial attack on Chakma and offered condolences to the victim’s family. Speaking about the incident, Tripura CM Manik Saha said that CM Dhami assured him of complete action in the case and justice to the family of the deceased.

People question the racism angle in the case

The incident has sparked massive outrage on social media, with people condemning the alleged racist attack. At the same time, some people are questioning the allegation that the attack was motivated by racism. They claim that one of the accused is from the Northeast (Manipur) and the remaining accused are natives of Uttarakhand so there might be some reason other than ‘racism’. People on social media pointed out that since the victim and the accused are both from the Himalayan region, where people have similar facial features, the allegations of racism do not seem to add up.

One of the central arguments being presented in this case is that the victim was attacked due to racial abuse. However, this narrative raises an important logical question that deserves serious consideration.



Among the arrested accused, one individual is from Manipur, while the… pic.twitter.com/IuHsvHFP39 — ABHISHEK SEMWAL (@abhiisshhek) December 28, 2025

Moreover, incidents of racism in the mountain cities like Dehradun, which accommodate a sizeable Tibetan population, are not very usual. The hilly cities have allowed people from different parts of the country as well as from outside the country to live, earn a living, and even set up places of worship.

The involvement of an accused from Nepal, which was also mentioned by CM Dhami, has also been cited by many. However, the fact remains that a student of Tripura studying in Dehradun was brutally assaulted by multiple accused in Dehradun, resulting in his tragic death. This calls for a strict clampdown on street crimes and general lawlessness that is plaguing many cities across the country.