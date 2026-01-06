Mohammad Haseen Rahmani, a ‘journalist’ associated with Islamist propaganda outlet Bolta Hindustan, has been accused of rape, molestation, blackmail, marrying two women simultaneously, and deceiving several others. An FIR has been registered against Rahmani at the Zakir Nagar Police Station in New Delhi, on a complaint by one of the victims. The FIR alleges that the alleged harassment started from 29th January 2010 to 3rd January 2026, continuing for 16 years.

The accused has been booked under Sections 69 and 351 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to sexual offences and criminal intimidation.

The victim has revealed her ordeal on social media and claimed that if Haseen Rahmani is granted bail, her life would be in danger as the accused has already threatened her.

In her complaint, the victim alleged that Haseen Rahmani trapped several girls and forced them to do as he pleased, asking them to “please” politicians and close associates. As long as the girls obeyed him, he would keep them as his girlfriends.

Victim alleges threat to life, seeks protection

The victim filed an FIR against Haseen Rahmani, based on which he was arrested by the Delhi Police. She has also sought protection from the Delhi Police. In her complaint, the victim states that she was raped, mentally tortured, defrauded, and physically exploited under false promises of marriage.

According to the complaint, the victim was studying at Jamia Millia Islamia in 2010. Around that time, she became friends with Haseen Rahmani. Gradually, the friendship deepened, and one day, Rahmani invited the victim to his Zakir Nagar flat. When she arrived, he took her to his bedroom and, promising to marry her, had physical relations with her. The victim was displeased and began to distance herself from him.

Reacting to this, Rahmani began blackmailing her, citing objectionable photos and videos. Through his brother, Mustafa Rahmani, he promised to marry the victim. After this, the two began meeting, and this continued until 2014.

Details of allegations against Haseen Rahmani

Haseen Rahmani introduced the victim to his family after making false promises of marriage: What the victim said

In 2014, when she questioned him about the photos and suspected an extramarital affair, Haseen Rahmani allegedly assaulted her, locked her in a room, and raped her. The truth about the photos remained unknown, due to which, she continued to be blackmailed. On 25th July 2025, Rahmani introduced the victim to his sister, Reshma, and brother-in-law, Sarwar Hussain, at the Mazar Cafe in Lajpat Nagar.

According to the victim, during this time, Rahmani said he would marry her. Even her brother, Mustafa Rahmani, tried repeatedly to convince her that Haseen Rahmani would marry her. However, the victim had already learned that Rahmani had relationships with several women. He had signed a Nikahnama or marriage contract with a girl named Shifa, also known as Shalu, and had already married a girl named Ruba. The victim claimed that the accused established sexual relations with her on the pretext of marriage.

On 27th April 2025, Haseen Rahmani arrived at the victim’s residence along with his friend Amir. The victim claimed that Rahmani engaged with her and later on continued to obtain money from her.

Rahmani’s family is involved in the conspiracy

The victim further claimed that the family of Haseen Rahmani was not only aware of the accused’s alleged wrongdoings but also complicit in them. The Rahmani family demanded a car as dowry; however, when the victim refused, they broke off contact with her.

She even started getting information about Rahmani’s other relationships. These people may have passed on this information to the victim as part of a conspiracy. On December 6, 2025, a Nikahnama arrived on the victim’s brother’s mobile, which was between Haseen Rahmani and Shalu Siddiqui. Shalu Siddiqui, a resident of UP, has been in a relationship with him for the last 5-6 years.

The victim also found another marriage certificate belonging to Ruba Siddiqui. Ruba told her that Haseen Rahmani lived with her. A child was looking at Rahmani’s photo and calling him “Abba.”

The victim claims that not only Haseen Rahmani but his entire family is involved in the conspiracy. She claimed that Rahmani’s family hid the truth about his two marriages. The full extent of his misdeeds is known to everyone, including her brother Mustafa Rahmani, sister Reshma, and her husband. Therefore, the victim asserted that the named members of the Rahmani family should also be sent to jail.