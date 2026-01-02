A Hindu family faced an assault by a Muslim mob in December, after which the police began to probe the incident, in which a potential link to Bangladesh has surfaced. The matter transpired in Kalana village of Ahmedabad in Gujarat. The victims asserted that a social media post provoked the assailants. The post was made by a Hindu youth from the hamlet after the murder of a Hindu man in Bangladesh.

This information was revealed when OpIndia conducted interviews with the victims. The first individual targeted by the accused was a minor. His father also sustained injuries during the attack. He shared his account with us while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The father reported that his son had shared a post on social media regarding the brutal murder of Dipu Chandra Das and demanded justice. He added that local Muslims issued threats, stating that one Hindu had been set on fire in Bangladesh and if he continued to share such posts, the entire Thakurwas (Hindu neighbourhood) would be incinerated.

‘બાંગ્લાદેશમાં તો ખાલી એક જ હિંદુને સળગાવ્યો હતો, અહીં તો આખો ઠાકોર વાસ સળગાવી મેલવાનો છે…’



સાણંદના કલાણા ગામના એક હિંદુ યુવાને બાંગ્લાદેશમાં મુસ્લિમો દ્વારા એક હિંદુ યુવાનને જાહેરમાં સળગાવ્યો એ બાબતની સ્ટોરી મૂકી હતી, જેની દુશ્મનાવટ રાખીને ગામના મુસલમાનોએ કર્યો હતો હુમલો…… pic.twitter.com/rkVHKffWXB — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) January 1, 2026

Women have been harassed regularly

Local women have revealed that Muslim men in the area have been harassing them for the last year. Hindu women and girls are struggling to leave their houses, as inappropriate gestures are directed at them. Hindus emphasised that they are being threatened for wearing religious symbols (tilak) and are not permitted to celebrate any Hindu festival or occasion peacefully within the village.

A woman highlighted that either her husband or other family members are thrashed upon their return from work. She reiterated that Hindu females are subjected to obscene gestures when they leave their homes and demanded punishment for the culprits alongside justice for the Hindu community.

Women were in tears as they narrated their horrific experiences, requesting justice from Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, and expressed that they had been suffering for three days without food or water. Meanwhile, a woman also raised questions at Alpesh Thakor, a leader of the Thakur community.

A Hindu woman from the village recounted the stone-pelting, disclosing that it was highly unlikely for so many stones to surface in a single day, suggesting that the conspiracy was orchestrated beforehand. She mentioned that the stone-pelting commenced while she was taking her morning tea.

‘હુમલો પ્લાનિંગથી જ કરાયો હતો, એ લોકો 10 દિવસથી તૈયારી કરી રહ્યા હતા…’



‘મુસલમાનોએ પહેલેથી ધાબાઓ પર પથ્થર લાવીને મૂકેલા હતા…’



ગામમાં 1 વર્ષના બાળકથી લઈને 50 વર્ષના વડીલો સુધી તમામ હિંદુઓને મુસ્લિમોએ ફેંકેલા પથ્થર વાગ્યા…



સાણંદના કલાણા ગામથી ઑપઇન્ડિયાનો એક્સક્લૂઝિવ અહેવાલ…… pic.twitter.com/W61MTxL7xv — ઑપઇન્ડિયા (@OpIndia_G) December 31, 2025

The visuals of the house showcased that the roof, along with its pipes, had collapsed. The woman who was inside the house informed that she was washing clothes when stones began to fall on the roof. Stones also fell in the spot where her child was sleeping. She remarked that the roof fell due to the sheer quantity of stones.

Background of the instance

The entire incident occurred on the night of 29th December (Monday). Stone-pelting persisted into the morning of Tuesday. The authorities arrived at the village and initiated a search operation. The accused, fearing repercussions, left their homes and hid in the village fields, where they were apprehended following a search conducted with drones.

The police submitted an FIR (First Information Report) based on the complaint of the underage Hindu and booked 22 members of the Muslim including a man named Shahrukh. A case has been initiated at the Sanand GIDC (Gujarat Industrial Development Corporation) police station under sections 115(2), 352, 351(3), 189(2), 191(2), 190, 194(2), 324(2) and 125(A) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and began further investigation. Afterwards, 42 individuals were taken into custody.

Read the report in Gujarati here.