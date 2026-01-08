Is Pakistan quietly witnessing its own Gen Z uprising, not on the streets, not through violent protests, but through ideas that refuse to be buried? That question has gained new urgency after a new op-ed published in a leading Pakistani newspaper was abruptly taken down, under pressure from the country’s powerful military establishment.

The incident has triggered widespread anger online and turned a young academic into an unlikely symbol of resistance against Pakistan’s entrenched power structure.

The flashpoint of this growing debate was an opinion article titled “It Is Over”, written by Zorain Nizamani, a Pakistani PhD student based in the United States. The piece was originally published by Pakistan’s leading newspaper, The Express Tribune on 1st January, but disappeared from the newspaper’s website within hours.

While no official explanation was offered, the takedown is widely believed to have been ordered under pressure from Pakistan’s military establishment, often referred to as the country’s “deep state.”

An op-ed that struck a nerve

The removal of this article immediately sparked outrage, especially among young Pakistanis on social media. Screenshots of the op-ed began circulating widely, with users accusing the state of censorship and hailing Nizamani as a rare voice willing to speak uncomfortable truths. Many described him as a “national hero” for articulating what a large section of Pakistan’s youth has been feeling for year but has been too afraid to say openly.

Zorain Nizamani is the son of well-known Pakistani actors Fazila Qazi and Qaiser Khan Nizamani. He is currently pursuing a PhD in criminology at the University of Arkansas and also works as a lawyer and academic.

Notably, his article did not name Pakistan’s army chief General Asim Munir, nor did it directly mention Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif or his government. Yet, its message was clear and clearly unsettling to those in power.

What the op-ed actually said

In “It Is Over,” Nizamani wrote about the growing disconnect between Pakistan’s ruling elite and its younger population. He argued that the country’s old power structures have failed to understand, engage with, or inspire Gen Z.

“For the older men and women in power, it’s over,” he wrote. “The young generation isn’t buying any of what you’re trying to sell to them.” He added that no amount of seminars, speeches, or school programs promoting patriotism could fix the problem because patriotism does not come from slogans.

Image via Money control

“Patriotism comes naturally when there is equal opportunity, sound infrastructure and efficient systems in place,” Nizamani wrote, pointing to the everyday realities faced by young Pakistanis.

While the article avoided naming individuals, it was a sharp critique of Pakistan’s long-standing civil-military power structure. It highlighted how years of misgovernance, corruption, and lack of opportunity have pushed young people to the edge.

Joblessness, corruption and a silent exit

Nizamani’s argument was backed by hard realities. Pakistan is grappling with soaring unemployment, which surged by 31% in 2025, according to Dawn. At the same time, the country is facing a massive talent exodus. Government data shows that more than 5,000 doctors and 11,000 engineers have left Pakistan in the last two years alone.

According to Nizamani, today’s youth is far more aware than previous generations. “Gen Z and Gen Alpha know exactly what is happening,” he wrote. Despite repeated attempts by the state to shape public thinking, he argued, young people are seeing through the narrative.

“They might be too scared to speak because they prefer breathing,” he wrote, underlining the fear that still dominates public life in Pakistan.

Instead of open rebellion, Nizamani said the youth is choosing a quieter path, leaving the country altogether. “The younger lot has had enough,” he wrote. “They’ve learned they cannot challenge power, so they are taking a silent exit.”

A generational disconnect

One of the most striking parts of the op-ed was how clearly it described the gap between the rulers and the ruled. Nizamani pointed out that while Gen Z wants faster internet, cheaper smartphones, and freedom to freelance, those in power want tighter firewalls, higher taxes, and more restrictions.

“You make millions every day, your children live abroad, you drink clean water and eat the finest food,” the article said. “Why would you care?”

For many readers, these lines captured the frustration of a generation that feels ignored, controlled, and sacrificed to protect elite interests.

Backlash after the article was taken down

The removal of the article only amplified its impact. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Canadian chapter said the deletion proved the article’s point.

“Forced patriotism no longer works,” the party wrote on X. “Gen Z sees corruption, inequality and hypocrisy clearly. Without justice, jobs and dignity, propaganda fails.”

Zorain Nizamani's article "It Is Over" being removed only confirms its truth. University talks and forced patriotism no longer work. Gen Z sees corruption, inequality, and hypocrisy clearly. Without justice, jobs, and dignity, propaganda fails. Old control methods are dead, the… pic.twitter.com/mUjWE0TBDW — PTI Canada Official (@PTIOfficialCA) January 2, 2026

Journalists, lawyers and activists echoed similar sentiments. Lawyer Abdul Moiz Jafferi called the piece “written from the heart of every young person in Pakistan.” Activist Mehlaqa Samdani said the article’s disappearance was exactly the kind of censorship it warned against.

Please read this brilliant article by Zorain Nizamani, a PhD student at the University of Arkansas, in which he bluntly tells Pakistan’s ruling elite that Gen Z is no longer falling for their attempts to manipulate and control narratives.



Not surprisingly, this article is no… pic.twitter.com/EV7nFWeQyt — Mehlaqa Samdani (@MehlaqaCAPJ) January 1, 2026

Former minister Moonis Elahi described it as a “reality check” for those shaping Pakistan’s policies.

Pakistan’s Human Rights Council also condemned the move, calling it a direct violation of freedom of expression and constitutional rights.

Amid the storm, Nizamani clarified on LinkedIn that he had no political affiliation. “My article was based on my personal observations, my views and my take on things. I do not carry disdain against anyone; there is enough hatred in the world, truth is always controversial,” he wrote.

His mother, Fazila Qazi, said the piece was a general commentary on youth perceptions and not aimed at any specific institution.

Conclusion: A quiet revolt against the deep state?

The takedown of Zorain Nizamani’s op-ed may have been intended to silence dissent, but it appears to have done the opposite. By deleting the article, the establishment unintentionally validated its message, that Pakistan’s youth no longer believes in the old methods of control.

This is not a rebellion of slogans or street protests. It is a quieter, deeper revolt, one rooted in ideas, awareness, and refusal. Whether through social media outrage or by simply leaving the country, Pakistan’s Gen Z is sending a clear message to the deep state: they are done being told what to think, and they are no longer afraid of seeing the truth.