Monday, March 9, 2026
HomeNews ReportsPIB debunks AI Deepfake of Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi circulated by Pakistani accounts claiming...
Editor's picksNews Reports
Updated:

PIB debunks AI Deepfake of Army Chief Upendra Dwivedi circulated by Pakistani accounts claiming India helped track the Iranian warship

PIB has busted a viral video of Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi as an AI-generated deepfake pushed by Pakistani propaganda handles. The clip falsely claims India shared intelligence with Israel about an Iranian warship. Authorities warn it’s a deliberate disinformation attempt amid Iran–Israel tensions.

OpIndia Staff

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has debunked a viral video falsely showing Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi claiming India shared intelligence with Israel about an Iranian warship. PIB confirmed the clip is an AI-generated deepfake being circulated by Pakistani propaganda accounts.

In the fabricated video, General Dwivedi appears to say that under a “new strategic deal” with Israel, India informed Israeli authorities about the location of an Iranian naval vessel, identified in some posts as IRIS Dena, after it entered international waters. The clip further claims that the information enabled a U.S. submarine to strike the vessel.

PIB’s Fact Check Unit clarified that the Army Chief never made any such statement and labelled the video a deliberate attempt to mislead the public.

The original footage comes from General Dwivedi’s address at the Raisina Dialogue, where he spoke about India monitoring regional developments while maintaining neutrality. The manipulated version shows clear signs of tampering, including mismatched lip movements, unnatural phrasing, and AI-generated audio overlays.

PIB urged people to verify suspicious content through official channels and report misinformation via WhatsApp (+91 8799711259) or email [email protected].

The fake video surfaced amid rising Iran–Israel tensions and has been widely circulated on X by accounts linked to foreign disinformation networks. Independent fact-checkers have also confirmed it as a deepfake.

Many users on social media demanded stricter action against propaganda accounts, with some calling for Pakistan-based handles spreading such content to be blocked in India.

This is part of a broader pattern. Over the past year, several deepfake videos targeting General Dwivedi have circulated online, including false claims about Indian military during Operation Sindoor and internal policies. Each has been debunked by PIB, highlighting the growing use of AI-driven disinformation to target Indian institutions and influence public perception.

Join OpIndia's official WhatsApp channel

  Support Us  

For likes of 'The Wire' who consider 'nationalism' a bad word, there is never paucity of funds. They have a well-oiled international ecosystem that keeps their business running. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

- Advertisement -
Read all the latest news

Latest News

Gender stereotype guidelines vilify ‘upper caste men’ in rape cases: Supreme Court recalls handbook prepared under former CJI DY Chandrachud

Anurag -

US–Iran war timeline: Khamenei killed, Iran attacks US bases, oil crisis fears grow, Iranian ship sinks in Indian Ocean and more

Aditi -

Modi govt planning to introduce different levels of restrictions on social media use by minors: Read how research highlights risks for children and why...

Shriti Sagar -

OpIndia Exclusive: Network facilitating marriages between Muslim men and Hindu women exposed at Ahmedabad court? Registrar Syed faces serious allegations

લિંકન સોખડિયા -

India provides safe harbour to Iranian Navy ship Lavan in Kochi, while IRIS Dena was made to wait for 11 hours after requesting to...

Shriti Sagar -

US boasts about un-sanctioning its own sanction on Russian oil, admits that India buying Russian crude will keep global oil prices stabilised

Sanghamitra -

Do Islamists wait for Hindu festivals? From India to the UK, Hindus attacked during Holi: Read 8 cases

सौम्या सिंह -

Regardless of what the US claims, India has continued purchasing Russian oil: Read how ‘wherever we find it cheap’ has been India’s consistent policy

Rukma Rathore -

Indian Express column by Samajwadi Party spokesperson goes on a speculation overdrive on Iran-US war, predicts doom and destruction in India, so BJP loses...

Shraddha Pandey -

As Muslim mob attacks Hindus in London, here’s how the plight of Hindus has not changed in the UK since the 2022 Leicester riots

Shraddha Pandey -

Contact: infoopindia.com

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com