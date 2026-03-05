With a rising Muslim population over the years, the United Kingdom is witnessing firsthand the Islamist intolerance of non-Muslims and their festivities. On 3rd March 2026, a group of Muslim youths who reportedly came from a nearby mosque created unrest in the former Harrow Civic Centre parking lot in London, obstructing a Holi festival that was attended by hundreds of Hindus.

The video of the incident has gone viral on social media. The authorities have apprehended a 14-year-old regarding the attack on Hindus. The captured footage featured shoving and scuffing as tensions intensified between the attendees and the intruding group. The Muslim youths attacked Hindus when the celebration of Holika Dahan was taking place at the International Siddhashram Shakti Centre. As per an eyewitness, the Muslim perpetrators approached the Hindu event and started interrupting it by abusing Hindus and hurling trash cans.

As per a report by UK-based Hindu rights group INSIGHT UK, the Muslim attackers initially created a ruckus and left the scene, only to return with around 20 other Muslim jihadists and attack Hindus.

The Muslim mob attack on Hindus in Harrow has reopened the wounds of the 2022 anti-Hindu Leicester violence. In recent years, Hindus have constantly been targeted and villainised by the Islamo-leftist cabal. Emboldened by the capitulation of the UK’s Muslim-appeasing government and law enforcement agencies before Muslim intransigence and tendency to unleash violence, Islamists have violently manifested their intolerance of Hindus in the UK.

2022 anti-Hindu Leicester violence

Since August 2025, the anti-Hindu attacks in the United Kingdom, especially in Leicester and Birmingham, increased by several folds. What appeared to be a reaction to the defeat Pakistan faced in the T20 Asia Cup match against India, it was later found that Islamists were just using the match as an excuse to attack the Hindus, as they did not stop even after Pakistan defeated India in the same series a week later.

The attacks intensified to the extent that Hindu families left Leicester, and some reportedly have not returned. The houses, businesses and properties of Hindus were vandalised. Contrary to what was happening, mainstream media and Islamists tried to cover up the anti-Hindu attacks and blamed Hindus for the clashes. Islamists like Majid Freeman, Mohammed Hijab, Ali Dawah, among others, were found to be the main provocateurs of the Islamist mob violence against Hindus.

On 17th September 2022, the Shivalaya Mandir on the Belgrave Road in Leicester was attacked by a Muslim mob wherein a Hindu religious flag was pulled down and burnt, in addition to smashing of windows and throwing of missiles.

Between 4th and 7th September, Hindus were attacked by Muslims. A local Ganesh Chaturthi celebration was disrupted by Muslim mobs, who threw eggs at Hindu sacred symbols. A Hindu man was attacked by Muslims.

However, the Islamo-leftist cabal blamed Hindus, Hindutva, and Indian Hindus, the BJP and RSS for the violence in Leicester. In a concerted effort to establish the false narrative that somehow Hindus were the main perpetrators and instigators of the violence in Leicester, the pro-Islamist propaganda machinery resorted to defaming even sacred slogans like Jai Shri Ram and Bhart Mata ki Jai, while conveniently downplaying the crimes of ‘Allahu Akbar’ screeching violent Muslim mobs.

Muslim mob encircled Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre in Birmingham

When Muslim mobs were running riots in Leicester in September 2022, on 20th September, a 200-strong mob of masked Islamists circled Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre located on Spon Lane in Smethwick town in West Midlands, England, after a call for “peaceful protests” was made on social media. The so-called protest, which was more of an intimidating tactic of the Islamists, was organised against the already-postponed event of Sadhvi Ritambhara.

In visuals that emerged from the spot, Islamists were seen hurling abuses toward the Hindus inside the Hindu temple premises. They were chanting Allah-Hu-Akbar, and some of them climbed the fence wall as well. There were Police present at the scene, but in the video, it was evident that the number of Police Personnel was far less and not adequately equipped to handle a 200-strong mob of Islamists. The majority of the Islamists were masked in the video.

Islamist and full-time protestor Shakeel Afsar was seen in a video threatening the Hindu community with violence if Durga Bhawan Hindu Centre does not issue an official statement that they are not associated with the BJP/RSS.

Although there were no reports of violence in this case, a Muslim mob encircling a Hindu temple, abusing Hindus and shouting Allahu Akbar, war cry essentially indicated their attempt at intimidating the Hindu community for merely inviting an unapologetically pro-Hindu leader. It was a show of strength, a warning that if Hindus do not remain meek, Islamists are capable and ready to resort to violence.

Muslim men attacked 3 Hindus after asking about their ethnicity in London

In June 2025, three young Hindu men in their early 20s were brutally thrashed by some Muslim men in a public park on 30th May. Among the victims, one was a British Indian Gujarati, while the remaining two were Sri Lankan.

The issue was highlighted by Tory MP Bob Blackman in the House of Commons. “Earlier this week, three young Indian boys were playing cricket in Headstone Park. They were approached by three men, slightly older. An altercation took place and the three young boys were hospitalised, one with a fractured eye socket. We understand that the police are dealing with it as an aggravated racial assault. This took place between young Hindu boys and older Muslim men,” Blackman said back then.

There have been several other incidents of Muslims targeting Hindus in the UK since the 2022 Leicester violence attack. From Leicester to Harrow, Hindus constantly face attacks, prejudice, and deliberate villainization by the Islamo-leftist coterie in the UK and India.

Attacks by Islamists on hand and political suppression of Hindus and their religiosity on the other by the Labour party show that Muslim appeasement is not unique to India. The Labour Party, in 2023, deselected 7 Indian-origin Hindu councillors in Leicester ahead of local elections in May 2023. In October 2025, the largest Diwali celebration outside India, hosted every year in Leicester were cancelled. Except for decorations, no fireworks and public events were allowed, indicating a clear case of discrimination.

It, however, is not surprising that the Labour government appeases Muslims at the cost of exposing Hindus to the risk of Islamist mob violence, given the party has a history of shielding Pakistani Muslim rape gangs in the country for years.

Hindus continue to face targeted attacks and disruptions by Islamists and other anti-Hindu elements at their religious and cultural events, demonstrating unchecked Islamist aggression and the UK government’s disgraceful tolerance of the same. Ironically, when British Hindus or Hindus in India raise their voice against Islamic extremism, the left liberal lobby in both countries starts a propaganda campaign to vilify Hindus and Hindutva, label Hindus as ‘Islamophobes’ to whitewash Islamist crimes and shield the Jihadi perpetrators.

Despite there being a pattern of Muslim mobs attacking Hindus out of sheer hatred and intolerance towards the Hindu community, the Islamo-leftist cabal continues to spin a Muslim victimhood narrative. They concoct ‘research’ papers, articles, and organise seminars, and use myriad tactics to establish a false narrative where the roles of Hindu victims and Muslim perpetrators are reversed.