Ahead of West Bengal election, TMC MLA Humayun Kabir announces laying of foundation stone for ‘Babri masjid’ in Muslim-dominated Murshidabad

Ahead of the upcoming West Bengal Vidhan Sabha election, Trinamool Congress MLA Humayun Kabir announced that the foundation stone of a mosque named ‘Babri’ would be laid in Beldanga town in Murshidabad district of the State.

Kabir, who had previously threatened Hindus with physical harm, told IANS, “The mosque will take three years to complete.”

“Last year, on December 12, I made this promise here. Around two lakh people are expected to attend the ceremony, with 400 prominent personalities present on the stage…” he added.

According to the TMC MLA, the foundation stone for ‘Babri Masjid’ will be laid on 6th December this year in the Muslim-dominated district.

OpIndia had reported in November last year how a Muslim mob unleashed attacks on Hindu homes over alleged ‘blasphemy.’