UP: CM Yogi pens message, asks people not to risk life for selfies after tragic incident in Ballia where four youngsters drowned in the Ganga

A family gathering for a child’s mundan ceremony ended in tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Ballia district on Sunday morning, 4th May, when four young members of an extended family drowned in the Ganga river at Shivrampur Ghat. The incident took place under the City Kotwali police station area around 7:30 to 8:00 am.

According to police, the family of Vashisth Chauhan from Kalyanpur had come to the ghat for the ceremony. During the visit, a teenage girl reportedly slipped while taking a selfie near the river and began to drown. In an attempt to save her, three other family members jumped into the water but were also swept away.

Locals, boatmen, and rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched a search operation. While two girls were rescued, four others, Harshita Chauhan (17), her sister Nandita Chauhan (12), Arun Chauhan (20), and Arjun Chauhan (19), lost their lives. Police and SDRF teams continued efforts to locate all victims, with three bodies recovered and one initially untraced.

#WATCH | Ballia | Four children drowned while bathing in the Ganges River at Shivrampur Ghat in the Ballia Kotwali PS area. The Police have recovered the bodies of three children. Operations are underway to recover the fourth. pic.twitter.com/qVJIBVO25j — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

DM explains how the incident unfolded

Speaking to ANI, Ballia District Magistrate Mangla Prasad Singh said the children had moved beyond the designated safe bathing area. “The incident occurred around 7:30 or 8:00 a.m., when four children drowned. Our teams searched for them and found three dead bodies. One body has yet to be found… They are all relatives. They had come to bathe, and the children went too far ahead. Perhaps their families didn’t notice. We believe they went 30–35 meters in,” he said.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh | Ballia DM Mangla Prasad Singh says, "Regarding the incident, there are two children on the banks of the Ganges River at Shivrampur Ghat. The incident occurred around 7:30 or 8:00 a.m., when four children drowned. Our teams searched for them and found… pic.twitter.com/ewyv31fTKY — ANI (@ANI) May 3, 2026

He added that the exact sequence of events remains unclear. “First, one child drowned, and then three others drowned while trying to save him… They were also taking selfies. Perhaps they slipped and drowned while taking selfies… There are a fair number of boats here. All the arrangements are in place… We can’t understand how this happened,” the DM said.

CM Yogi Adityanath expresses grief

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed deep sorrow over the incident. In a post on X, he said, “The tragic incident resulting in loss of lives while taking selfies and reels at the river ghats in Ballia district is extremely heartbreaking. My condolences are with the bereaved families.”

जनपद बलिया में नदी के घाट पर सेल्फी एवं रील बनाते समय हुई दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण घटना में जनहानि अत्यंत दुःखद है।



मेरी संवेदनाएं शोक संतप्त परिजनों के साथ हैं।



प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत आत्माओं को सद्गति एवं शोकाकुल परिजनों को यह अथाह दुःख सहन करने की शक्ति प्रदान करें।… — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 3, 2026

He added, “I pray to Lord Shri Ram that the departed souls attain eternal peace and the grief-stricken families are granted the strength to bear this immense sorrow. Om Shanti.”

CM Yogi’s warning against risky behaviour for social media popularity

The Chief Minister also issued a strong advisory, especially for young people. He said, “My dear children, today many young people, ensnared in the web of likes, views, and followers, are taking risks by performing stunts… taking dangerous selfies on high-rise buildings, mountains, rivers, bridges and more. This is not only fatal for them but can also shatter the dreams of their loved ones in an instant.”

मेरे प्यारे बच्चों,



आज अनेक युवा लाइक, व्यूज और फॉलोअर्स के मोहजाल में पड़कर घरों के अंदर और सड़क पर स्टंट, तेज रफ्तार बाइक एवं कार पर करतब दिखाने, रेलवे ट्रैक पर और ट्रेन के दरवाजों से लटककर वीडियो बनाने, ऊंची इमारतों, पहाड़ों, नदियों, पुलों, एक्सप्रेसवे और यहां तक कि पानी की… pic.twitter.com/FTbzIOmRYv — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) May 4, 2026

He urged youngsters not to risk their lives for online popularity. “Do not stake your life for likes and views. Learn to distinguish between ‘reels’ and ‘real’ life,” he said. Addressing parents, he added, “The use of social media should be for gaining knowledge and positive expression. It is also your responsibility to ensure that your children make good use of their time. Inspire your children towards creative pursuits.”

CM Yogi also cautioned people against screen addiction and online gaming addiction. He added that healthy social interactions and a good family environment can protect youth against such habits. He encouraged the young generation to nurture their social media with creative, healthy content that showcases their cultural, social and traditional heritage, instead of blindly following trends that may risk their lives or spread negativity.