WSJ fabricates quotes by murdered IB official Ankit Sharma’s brother, puts blames on Hindu groups even as family blames AAP leader

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital.

OpIndia Staff
The obnoxious one-sided false reportage by the western media pertaining to the anti-CAA riots in Delhi is not surprising anymore. In one such incident, the Wall Street Journal – another left-wing western media outlet, has misquoted murdered IB official Ankit Sharma’s brother and concocted a fake story around it.

On Wednesday, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) published a report titled, “India’s Ruling Party, Government Slammed Over Delhi Violence”. In its report, the WSJ claims that Ankur Sharma, the brother of the deceased IB officer allegedly said to them that the rioters had come armed with stones, rods, knives, and even swords, and shouted slogans ‘Jai Shri Ram’ before attacking his brother Ankit Sharma.

As per WSJ’s assertions, Ankur Sharma accused Hindu groups of attacking his brother Ankit Sharma, who was later found brutally murdered in Delhi.

WSJ report on Ankit Sharma’s death

However, the claims made by WSJ is far from the truth as Ankur Sharma and his family have repeatedly blamed local AAP leader Tahir Hussain and his supporters for the murder of Ankit Sharma. 

Speaking to Times Now, Ankur Sharma had alleged that at least 40-50 people associated with AAP leader Tahir Hussain took his brother and had murdered him. “They killed my brother and four-five others and threw them in the drain. They have recovered three more bodies from the drain. Tahir Hussain is behind the incident,” said Ankur Sharma

Read: Repeat a lie a thousand times and it becomes the truth – this WSJ columnist tells us how

“We will not spare Tahir Hussain. He killed my brother. I want my brother back”, said one of the other family members as she expressed her deep anguish over her brother’s brutal murder.

Speaking to Zee News, Ankur Sharma said that the violence which erupted in Delhi resulting in the death of his brother. “It is the Muslims who are protesting against the CAA, NRC is behind the violence on the streets. My brother was dragged inside Tahir Hussain’s house, who was later found brutally murdered,” said Ankur Sharma.

Wall Street Journal blatantly misquoted Ankit Sharma’s brother and tried to blame Hindus for the murder of Sharma even when the family members have time and again accused AAP leader Tahir Hussain for the murder. Several eyewitnesses have also accounted that Ankit Sharma was lynched to death by a Muslim mob. Journalist Rahul Pandita managed to get hold of multiple eyewitnesses who saw the young officer being dragged inside a Hussain’s building by an enraged mob before his dead body was found lying in the drain.

Pandita had taken to Twitter to share his explosive findings. According to him, Hindu residents of Moonga Nagar area of Chand Bagh have leveled serious allegations against AAP leader Mohammed Tahir Hussain. As per the residents, the Muslim mob operated from Hussain’s house to unleash their carnage.

One of the residents of Moonga Nagar, who was an eyewitness to the murder of Ankit Sharma, stated that the IB sleuth was dragged inside the Hussain’s building by a frenzied mob from the gate of the house.

Furthermore, Pandita claims that multiple eyewitnesses have claimed that along with Ankit Sharma, two other persons were also dragged inside Hussain’s building by a mob from outside the house. Ankit’s body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh but the fate of the other two still remains uncertain.

The dead body of an Intelligence Bureau constable was recovered from a drain in North East Delhi amidst communal riots in the national capital. Ankit Sharma, who lived in Chand Bagh, was returning home on Tuesday evening when he was allegedly attacked by a violent mob on the Chand Bagh bridge and beaten to death. The anti-CAA mob had thrown his body into a drain.

Later, his body was recovered from a drain in Chand Bagh. It is believed that he was beaten to death and later, the mob disposed of his body by dumping it in the drain.

