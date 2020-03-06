After several cases of coronavirus emerged from the state of Uttar Pradesh, the UP government is set to convert the giant Aala Hazrat Haj House situated in Ghaziabad’s Arthala into a 500-bed isolation centre in order to avoid any further medical repercussions in the sensitive environment. The coronavirus has already hit the country infecting 31 patients and around 30000 quarantined.

On Thursday, the district administration of Ghaziabad and officials from minority board inspected the Haj house, which will be soon turned into an isolation centre for coronavirus patients. Chief Medical officer of Ghaziabad, Narendra Gupta and ADM city Shailendra Singh told that the UP government is very serious regarding the epidemic. The Haj house comprises large dormitory halls that will be converted into wards. The Haj house isolation centre will have a capacity of 500 beds to quarantine and cure the patients of Coronavirus.

A health advisory has been released by the UP government creating awareness among the people to prevent COVID-19 novel coronavirus to spread and not to panic.

It is reported that only serious patients will be kept in the isolation wards of the Haj house so that they can stay a distance from the reach of others and avoid others getting infected. The Haj house will be converted into a fully furnished isolation centre in two-three days.

The Haj House in Ghaziabad was built at the cost of Rs 51 crore in order to give assistance to Muslims on a pilgrimage to Saudi Arabia’s Mecca. The complex, spread over an area of 4.3 acres, has ground plus six floors and includes 47 dormitory halls and 36 VIP rooms, and can accommodate 1,886 persons. The house was inaugurated by the then UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadab in September 2016. It was sealed by National Green Tribunal in February 2018, due to lack of a Sewage Treatment Plant.