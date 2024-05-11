A shocking case of sexual exploitation and forced conversion has come to light in the Kaushambi district of Uttar Pradesh. Afaq, a resident of the Mohabbatpur Painesa area went to Mumbai four to five years ago where he met a young Hindu woman named Sunita from Bharat Nagar. He introduced himself and the two started talking on the phone and their relationship grew intimate over time. He pretended to be friends with her and continued the charade for a few days before proposing to her which she accepted and their bond developed further. He then established a physical relationship with her.

Afterwards, he took her into confidence and claimed that he would secure her a job at the glass factory in Hardoi. She fell into his trap for the sake of a better future as he showed her big dreams and brought her to Hardoi from Mumbai and stayed there for some time. Meanwhile, she became pregnant and underwent an abortion. He lured her under the pretext of marriage and impregnated her again. The woman gave birth to a girl and the pair lived together for four years along with the child. However, he did not marry the woman and returned to his native village two to three months ago without telling her.

She waited for a few days and tried to contact him on the phone but to no avail. She eventually understood that he had left her and absconded after which she also arrived in Kaushambi and lodged a complaint at the Painesa police station as well as demanded stringent measures against him. Her daughter is now 3-years-old.

She asserted that he had been pressuring her to convert to Islam after the birth of their baby. The victim noted in her complaint that she recently learned that he was going to wed another woman and hence immediately rushed to Kaushambi from Mumbai. The matter is now under investigation. She complained that the authorities had not filed a First Information Report (FIR) and she has been wandering from door to door with her child in pursuit of justice. She has been visiting the police station for the past two months to plead for justice.

According to the police station in-charge Jagdish, the police station has received an application from higher officials. The investigation is being conducted by the area in-charge inspector and woman constable. He assured that strict legal action would be taken against the culprit on the basis of facts and merits uncovered after the inquiry.