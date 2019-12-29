On Saturday, after Lucknow Police stopped Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on the way to meet ‘anti-CAA activist’ ex-IPS officer SR Darapuri’s family, she hopped on to a two-wheeler which was being driven by a Congress worker and whizzed past.

@priyankagandhi hops on to a two wheeler – this is what cong leaders need to do more …. pic.twitter.com/t7RwMgpikt — pallavi ghosh (@_pallavighosh) December 28, 2019

Neither the rider, a Congress worker, nor the pillion rider Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were wearing helmets, thereby breaking traffic rules. As per reports, the Congress worker has now been challaned with a penalty of Rs 6,100 for breaking the rules. Darapuri was arrested from his Lucknow home on December 21, a day after anti-CAA riots broke out in the city. The UP administration has also issued notice to Darapuri to recover the cost of damage to public property.