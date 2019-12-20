While several dissenting voices have been creating a ruckus in the capital city Delhi and several other places around the country, scores of people gathered the Central Park in Connaught Place on Friday evening and raised thundering slogans in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Around 5000 common citizens assembled at the Central Park in Delhi at 5 pm today, holding placards which read: ‘We support CAA (Citizenship Amendment Act)’ and ‘We support Delhi’ to participate in the Tiranga Yatra in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Delhi: People hold demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/DstH3t1Dh4 — ANI (@ANI) December 20, 2019

These patriotic Indians not only eagerly participated but also appealed to their fellow citizens to come out on the streets and take part in the event.

In a video shared by one Twitter user named Ankit Jain, several individuals can be seen walking with the tricolour while chanting ‘Jai Shri Ram’ and ‘Vande Mataram’ slogans. They are also heard shouting ‘goli maro gaddaro ko’ (kill the traitors), expressing their angst against the miscreants who have turned Delhi and various other parts of the country into a battle zone by resorting to extreme violence, vandalism, arson and stone-pelting in the name of anti-CAA protests.

Tens of thousands of nationalist people hold demonstration at Central Park in Connaught Place, #Delhi in support of #CitizenshipAmendmentAct.#ISupportCAA_NRC pic.twitter.com/p2xwn2lDH0 — The Lazy Lawyer (@BBTheorist) December 20, 2019

Apart from these, students of Delhi University had also on December 18 come out to extend their support for the Citizenship Bill. Responding to the anti-India azaadi slogans made by the hoodlums during riots which took place in Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia is situated, the DU students came up with their version of the slogan intoning that they will provide Azaadi to those who are seeking it.

“Hum de ke rahenge azaadi. Arre ye padi hai azaadi! Aao lelo azaadi! Gin gin ke dege azaadi! Chun chun ke dege azaadi! Kasab ko dedi azaadi! Kashmir ko dedi azaadi! Hum de ke rahenge azaadi!” the DU students shouted.

This roughly translates to: “We will provide freedom. Everyone will be granted freedom. Kasab was given freedom. Kashmir was granted freedom. We will give you freedom.”

Moreover, Alumni at Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad (IIMA), had also launched a campaign in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Condemning the violent protests held by anti-CAA rioters in Delhi’s Jamia Nagar and other parts of the country, the petition by IIMA alumni reads that the NRC is of paramount importance for any country.

This is not the first time alumni of premier educational institution has come forward in support of the CAA. Earlier, the IIT Bombay students had also come out in support of the CAA.