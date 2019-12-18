Congress leader Digvijaya Singh likens Jamia riots with 2002 Gujarat riots, says no Muslim can trust Modi

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh, known for having loose control over his tongue, has stirred up a fresh controversy by comparing Jamia riots with the 2002 Gujarat riots.

#Breaking | @INCIndia leader @digvijaya_28 sparks row by connecting the Jamia violence to the 2002 Gujarat riots. TIMES NOW’s Govind with details. pic.twitter.com/qhwRc9kmEq — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 18, 2019

Adding fuel to the fire over the ongoing Citizenship Amendment Act protests, Digvijaya Singh said, “No Muslim can ever trust both Modi and Shah after the 2002 Gujarat riots. Muslims have lost trust in Modi and Shah.” In 2002, Gujarat was engulfed in communal violence after a mob set a train on fire in Godhra where karsevaks were returning from Ayodhya.

The contentious remarks come at the time when the country is witnessing allegedly manufactured riots in some parts of north India over the passage of the Citizenship Amendment Act even as the BJP has accused the Congress and other opposition parties of fanning tensions across the country by propagating distortions and misinformation.

The protests at Jamia Nagar where Jamia Millia Islamia University is located took an ugly turn when scores of protestors indulged in arsonist activities by setting vehicles on fire and vandalising the public property. The riots intensified after the Delhi police initiated its crackdown against the lumpen elements responsible for causing the riots.

PM Modi too appealed the citizens of the country to maintain calm as the raging protests continued for the fifth day. Modi warned that the students that political parties might be firing off their shoulders. Assuaging the apprehensions regarding the CAB, PM Modi said that Congress is spreading lies about the new act which neither takes away the rights of Indian citizens nor harms them in any manner.

“No Indian has anything to worry regarding this act. This act is only for those who have faced years of persecution outside and have no other place to go except India,” the prime minister wrote.