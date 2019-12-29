Sunday, December 29, 2019
Jharkhand: Month after snubbing Uddhav Thackeray, Rahul Gandhi attends Hemant Soren’s swearing in ceremony

Congress is the alliance partner in government in Jharkhand as well as Maharashtra.

Rahul Gandhi at Hemant Soren's swearing in ceremony (image @rahulgandhi on Twitter)
Exactly a month after former Congress President Rahul Gandhi and his mother and current Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi gave a cold shoulder to Shiv Sena’s Uddhav Thackeray and skipping attending his swearing in ceremony despite the reluctant ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’ coalition, Rahul Gandhi today attended Jharkhand’s Hemant Soren’s swearing in ceremony.

Hemant Soren’s swearing in ceremony was also attended by Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. DMK President MK Stalin, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and AAP’s Sanjay Singh were also present.

