15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

As many as 15 volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were injured today after CPM workers attacked its annual route march called Pathsanchalan in Nileshwaram town near Kasargod district, Kerala.

#Breaking | 15 RSS workers injured in Kerala’s Kasargod after its route march was allegedly attacked by CPM workers. TIMES NOW’s Vivek K with details. Listen in. pic.twitter.com/lDRS5pBbC8 — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 27, 2019

In what transpired today around 500 to 600 RSS cadres were taking out a route march in Nileshwaram town near Kasargod district, Kerala at around 5.15 pm when they were allegedly attacked by CPM workers. This led to a confrontation between the two factions.

The Kerala police intervened and tried to take control of the situation. They also used tear gas to disperse the crowd but things went out of control. 15 RSS members were injured in the violence.

It is being reported that out of those wounded, two RSS cadres have been seriously injured and were immediately taken to a private hospital nearby. The RSS members have alleged CPM role behind the violence which left 15 of their members injured.

Incidentally, Kasargod in Kerala is the same place where an ISIS-inspired module had been active since 2016. The National Investigation Agency launched a probe against the ISIS module active in Kerala. As a part of the probe in connection with the Kasargod IS module case, the NIA arrested a Palakkad native in April 2019, who was planning Sri Lanka style suicide attack in Kerala.

The 2016 Kasargod IS module case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since Ramadan, 2015, with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS.

As part of the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod district had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early July 2016, before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they joined the ISIS (Daish).