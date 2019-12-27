Friday, December 27, 2019
Home News Reports 15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active
News Reports

15 RSS members injured after CPM goons attack its annual route march in Kasargod, district where the infamous ISIS module was active

Kasargod in Kerala is the same place where an ISIS-inspired module had been active since 2016. The National Investigation Agency launched a probe against the ISIS module active in Kerala

OpIndia Staff
Visual from one of the RSS annual route march held, (courtesy: Vishwa Samvad Kendra)
Engagements1090

As many as 15 volunteers of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were injured today after CPM workers attacked its annual route march called Pathsanchalan in Nileshwaram town near Kasargod district, Kerala.

In what transpired today around 500 to 600 RSS cadres were taking out a route march in Nileshwaram town near Kasargod district, Kerala at around 5.15 pm when they were allegedly attacked by CPM workers. This led to a confrontation between the two factions.

The Kerala police intervened and tried to take control of the situation. They also used tear gas to disperse the crowd but things went out of control. 15 RSS members were injured in the violence.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Read: ISIS terrorist from Kasargod module case arrested by NIA, admits to planning Sri Lanka style suicide blasts in Kerala

It is being reported that out of those wounded, two RSS cadres have been seriously injured and were immediately taken to a private hospital nearby. The RSS members have alleged CPM role behind the violence which left 15 of their members injured.

Incidentally, Kasargod in Kerala is the same place where an ISIS-inspired module had been active since 2016. The National Investigation Agency launched a probe against the ISIS module active in Kerala. As a part of the probe in connection with the Kasargod IS module case, the NIA arrested a Palakkad native in April 2019, who was planning Sri Lanka style suicide attack in Kerala.

Read: Kerala: Two radical Islamist PFI members among the 10 believed to have joined ISIS

The 2016 Kasargod IS module case relates to the criminal conspiracy hatched by the accused persons from Kasaragod district of Kerala and their associates since Ramadan, 2015, with the intention of joining and furthering the objectives of ISIS.

As part of the conspiracy, 14 accused from Kasaragod district had left India or their workplaces in Middle-East Asia between mid-May and early July 2016, before travelling to Afghanistan or Syria, where they joined the ISIS (Daish).

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution
You searched for:Kasargod ISIS model, NIA Kasargod ISIS, ISIS in India, Islamic state india, communists attack rss, rss killed in kerala,

Big Story

After riots, arson and stone-pelting, Jamia Millia Islamia ‘students’ plan fresh anti-CAA stir: To gherao Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi

Jhankar Mohta -
After riots, arson and stone-pelting, Jamia Millia Islamia 'students' plan fresh anti-CAA stir: To gherao Uttar Pradesh Bhawan in Delhi
Jamia students who spearheaded anti-CAA riots have planned fresh stir outside Uttar Pradesh Bhavan in Delhi
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

197,463FansLike
209,819FollowersFollow
142,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com