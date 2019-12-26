Hours after Firozabad Police under the direction of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath released the pictures of a hundred more rioters who indulged in violence in the city on the 20th of December appealing to the citizenry to identify the rioters and help the Police nab them, the Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai claimed that Kashmiri stone-pelters were involved in the recent violent riots in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at an event in the Samastipur district of Bihar, Rai said, “Stone-pelters from Kashmir were called to participate in the ongoing anti-CAA protests across the state of UP.”

Citing a report, the MoS Home said those doing vote bank politics were behind the unrest and violence across the state. The Union Minister also asserted that the locals did not participate in the violent protests across the state.

“Deliberate effort was made to distort the secular fabric of the country. Opposition parties including Congress had been spreading rumours and misinformation about the amended citizenship law which has been duly passed by the Parliament after a thorough debate and later ratified by the President,” Rai said.

Read: UP Police rubbishes ‘activist’ Harsh Mander’s report where he claimed policemen chanted ‘Jai Shri Ram’ slogans in AMU

Uttar Pradesh has been a witness to sporadic incidents of extreme violence after the newly amended Citizenship Act came into force. Muslim mob at the behest of many Opposition leaders have gone on a complete rampage, resorting to stone-pelting, arson and vandalism. Several cops and protestors have been injured in the ensuing riots across the state and public properties have been damaged.

The Uttar Pradesh cops have been releasing CCTV footage and pictures of a hundred more rioters who indulged in violence in the city. The Uttar Pradesh Police had also released footage that had shown ‘students’ of the Aligarh Muslim University engaging in violence that prompted Police action. All of this proves irrevocably that the protests were not peaceful and there was a sinister agenda underway to set the entire country on fire.