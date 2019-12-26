UP: Firozabad Police releases pictures of 100 more anti CAA rioters, requests citizens to help them nab the goons

The Uttar Pradesh Police under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has enforced a severe crackdown on Muslim rioters who indulged in rampant violence over the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The Police and the UP government have taken several hard measures to inflict costs upon the rioters for their actions.

Consistent with that approach, the Firozabad Police has now released the pictures of a hundred more rioters who indulged in violence in the city on the 20th of December. In the posters released on social media, the Firozabad Police appealed to the citizenry to identify the rioters and help the Police nab them.

The posters say that the rioters have damaged public and private property and that the anonymity of those who provide information to the Police will be ensured.

फिरोजाबादः- दिनाँक 20-12-19 को जनपद फिरोजाबाद में हुए उपद्रव में शामिल उपद्रवियों के चिन्हिकरण के क्रम में 100 और उपद्रवियों की द्वितीय श्रृंखला जारी की गयी है 2/3 pic.twitter.com/mmB9J6SEw4 — FIROZABAD POLICE (@firozabadpolice) December 26, 2019

The faces of the rioters were zoomed in from images and released in batches of ten. The series were numbered according to letters of the English alphabet. Thus, the faces of the 100 rioters released today were numbered from K to T with 10 rioters in each series.

फिरोजाबादः- दिनाँक 20-12-19 को जनपद फिरोजाबाद में हुए उपद्रव में शामिल उपद्रवियों के चिन्हिकरण के क्रम में 100 और उपद्रवियों की द्वितीय श्रृंखला जारी की गयी है 3/3 pic.twitter.com/50R6hYmGZR — FIROZABAD POLICE (@firozabadpolice) December 26, 2019

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Police had CCTV footage of violent protesters firing at the cops. The Uttar Pradesh Police had also released footage that had shown ‘students’ of the Aligarh Muslim University engaging in violence that prompted Police action. All of this proves irrevocably that the protests were not peaceful and there was a sinister agenda underway to set the entire country on fire.