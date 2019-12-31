Tuesday, December 31, 2019
Home Politics 100 obscure organisations unite under the banner 'We The People of India' to protest against NRC, NPR and CAA
News ReportsPolitics

100 obscure organisations unite under the banner ‘We The People of India’ to protest against NRC, NPR and CAA

Yogendra Yadav had claimed that about 6 national-level protests on January 3, 8, 12, 17, 26 and 30 have already been planned by the committee which will see the participation of about 100 organisations from across the country against the NRC, NPR and the CAA

OpIndia Staff
100 organisations across the country to unite under the banner of 'We the People' to protest against NRC, NPR and CAA
Yogendra Yadav and others at a meet in TISS(Source: The Hindu)
Engagements235

At least 100 organisations, many of them obscure, will unite to protest against the National Population Register(NPR), National Register of Citizens(NRC) and the enactment of the Citizenship Amendment Act, said the Swaraj Abhiyan Party President Yogendra Yadav at a national coordination committee meeting held in TISS on Monday.

The discussion which was held to chart the future course of action regarding protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) was attended by Rashtriya Seva Dal President Ganesh Devi, student leader Kanhaiya Kumar, United Against Hate member Umar Khalid, Kavita Krishnan, Medha Patkar and the controversial activist Harsh Mander, known for constituting skewed hate-tracker.

According to Yadav, the meeting saw participation from about 100 organisations across the country during which a month-long campaign was planned to be held across the country, under the banner ‘We The People of India’. The organisers asked all the protestors to hold protests under the same banner-which is also the first four words of the Indian Constitution.

- Ad - - article resumes -

As of now, at least six national-level protests have been planned to happen in the month of January. The first protest is intended to happen on Savitribai Phule Divas, January 3, 2020. The next protest is a planned Bharat Bandh on January 8. The third protest is envisaged on the Youth Day (January 12) while the fourth one is planned on the death anniversary of Rohith Vemula/social justice day (January 17). Fifth and sixth protests will be held on January 26(Republic Day) and January 30(Mahatma Gandhi’s death anniversary).

Accusing the government of repressing the voice of the people in connection with the recent clampdown on the rioters by the police in different parts of the country, Yadav asserted that the protest will entail a call for a boycott of NRC, NPR and CAA by the participating organisations. He also added that a request will be made to the government to declare their intentions regarding the implementation of the NRC in a standard formalised manner.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
In the aftermath of a defeat, people are prone to making mistakes that could trap them in a vicious cycle of defeat. A similar pattern is unfolding before our eyes with the anti-CAA protests
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -
NPR Manual

NPR manual does not list Islamic festivals for a specific and valid reason, not for imaginary anti-Muslim bias of Modi govt: Read details

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -
2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

2019 anti-CAA protests: 9 visuals that prove they were motivated by deep seated anti-Hindu bigotry and Islamic extremism

Editorial Desk -

Delhi: Muslim Uber driver Naseem asks Pakistani Hindus to get off his cab, flees without taking them to Majnu Ka Tila camp

OpIndia Staff -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -
NDTV

NDTV Editorial Director spreads fake news while trying to prove that NDTV is not biased

OpIndia Staff -
Indira Gandhi

Not happy that I can’t buy land in Kashmir, Kashmir Pandits and Buddhists in Ladakh are discriminated against: Indira Gandhi in 1981 letter

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,333FansLike
211,490FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com