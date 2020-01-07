JNU violence: Rape victim says ex-The Hindu journalist who roughed up Republic TV reporter abused her and called her names to protect the accused

Following the unprecedented violence at JNU by leftist goons who took over the server room and stopped students from registering for winter semester, a huge crowd gathered outside the JNU campus. When Republic TV journalist was there covering it, he was heckled by the students and was also manhandled by freelance journalist Abhimanyu Singh alias Abhimanyu Kumar, who has previously worked with The Hindu, Sunday Guardian and is also associated with online portal Youth Ki Awaaz.

This is how a JNU protestor misbehaved, abused and heckled me while I was reporting outside JNU and that also in presence of massive @DelhiPolice personnel. No police personnel stopped these goons. Expect an unexpected condemnation by @IndEditorsGuild #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/cS1v6RTryP — Piyush Mishra (@Piyush_mi) January 5, 2020

At around 18 seconds in the video, a man in blue jacket and red scarf approaches Mishra and roughs him up.

He is Abhimanyu Singh.

After OpIndia’s report was published, a Haryana-based woman Meena (name changed) reached out to us alleging that Singh had misbehaved with her and called her names like ‘K*tti’ and ‘har*mzadi’ in the court of law. Meena claimed that Singh’s wife, Aletta Andre, a Dutch journalist in India, had maligned her in international publications after she had accused a Dutch citizen, Peter de Bruijn, of raping her.

Meena, in an FIR filed with Gurugram Police dated 7th July, 2018 (a copy of which is with OpIndia), stated that Peter had lied to her about his marital status and got into physical relationship with her. Meena alleged that Peter had unprotected sex with her and had promised marriage, should she get married. However, when she did get pregnant, she was forced to undergo abortion, she alleges.

Meena, in her FIR states that she filed a rape case on Peter in September, 2014. However, in March 2017, the accused went to Netherlands and never returned.

In her FIR, along with Peter, Meena had named several other people, Aletta Andre, Jeori Boom, Sjoerd Weimer Sjoerdsma, Ferry Stoop, Loes Bomers, Janene Pieters, Manvee Sharma, Natalie Righton, who as per Meena are either journalists or people associated with politicians or friends of the accused who tried to print fake news about the rape case in international publications.

Speaking to OpIndia, Meena said that she identified Singh from the OpIndia report and recollected how he had abused her in a court room because she had named his Dutch journalist wife in the FIR and accused her of maligning her. “He shouted and abused a sexual assault victim. He came to a court for the case and abused me in front of the judge and and outside the court. He abused me, called me ‘k*tti’, ‘har*mzadi’ in front of judge and lawyers,” she said.

Meena has written about her grievances to Ministry of External Affairs, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting as well as to Editors Guild of India