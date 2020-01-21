Tuesday, January 21, 2020
No matter how many protests happen, CAA will not be rolled back: Amit Shah in Lucknow

"You can criticise me and my party how much ever you want, but if anyone shouts slogans against Bharat Mata, their place is in jail, behind bars," said the Home Minister.

OpIndia Staff
No matter how many protests happen, CAA will not be rolled back, said Amit Shah
Home Minister Amit Shah at Lucknow, image via BJP4India on Twitter
Speaking at the Jan Jagran Abhiyan rally on the Citizenship Amendment Act 2019 in Lucknow on Tuesday, Amit Shah attacked opposition accusing them of spreading misinformation on CAA.

The home minister challenged the opposition to debate on CAA publicly, and prove whether the act can snatch away the citizenship from anyone. He further explained that CAA does not consist of a single provision that snatches away citizenship, it can only provide citizenship.

“The bill is firmly dedicated to the persecuted minorities of Bangladesh, Pakistan, and Afganistan, whose rights are taken away, their places of worship and shelter are vandalized. Due to misdeeds of congress the country was divided into two, the minorities in these countries kept decreasing in number, after all where they are? Some people were killed, some of them were converted”, said Shah.

Amit Shah took on opposition saying: “Modiji brought CAA and Rahul baba and company, Mamata, Akhilesh ji, Behen Mayawati, the entire brigade started ranting against CAA”.

Quoting Mahatma Gandhi, Shah reminded that Gandhi had said that Hindus and Sikhs living in Pakistan can come to India anytime. It will be the duty of Indians to provide them with dignity and security. Slamming opposition for supporting Tukde-Tukde slogans raised in JNU. Shah said, “you can criticise me and my party how much ever you want..but if anyone shouts slogans against Bharat Mata, their place is in jail, behind bars.”

Firmly asserting his government’s stand on the CAA, the home minister declared that no matter how many protests and outrages are staged against the legislation, the government will not roll it back.

Read: Must obey: While Congress fear-mongers and refuses to implement CAA in states, Kapil Sibal and Salman Khurshid burst the bubble

The anti-CAA protests in 2019 brought out into the open the ugly hatred that has been festering in the hearts of liberals and Islamic extremists against Hindus. It was obvious from the very beginning that the protests had nothing to do with ‘Secularism’ but was limited to Radical Islam and anti-Hindu bigotry with active support from the liberal community. Though opposition had its full-fledged support, the uglier sides of the ecosystem were revealed.

