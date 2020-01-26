Sunday, January 26, 2020
Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur Police register FIR against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam, police raids his ancestral home in Bihar, detains 3

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Imam, who is also a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, under IPC section 153 for giving provocative statements with intent to cause riots.

OpIndia Staff
Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam (image: tv9bharatvarsh)
Another sedition case has been registered against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam by Itanagar Crime Branch.

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, took to Twitter to inform that a case under section 124(A), 153 (A) and 153 (B) of the IPC has been registered against him for provocation inciting secession of Assam and other Northeastern states from rest of India.

Another FIR has also been registered by Manipur Police against Imam under sections 121/121-A/124-A/ 120-B /153 IPC.

Taking to Twitter, Rajat Sethi, Advisor to Manipur CM, said that Imam’s statement have hurt the people of entire northeast region.

Meanwhile, in a raid carried out by Police after multiple FIRs were filed against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam, two of his relatives were reportedly detained.

As reported by News 18, raids were conducted in ancestral home of Imam in Kako, Bihar. A total of three people were detained. Central agencies and Jehanabad Police reportedly carried out the raids in a bid to arrest Imam, who has been booked by the Assam Police under UAPA for his seditious speech.

Read: Non-Muslims are requested to carry out anti-CAA protests in non-Muslim majority areas too: Read how these protests have roots in Ram Janmabhoomi verdict

Earlier, Assam Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sharjeel Imam, said to be one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh after videos of him calling for the state to be cut off from the rest of India surfaced online.

A separate complaint has been registered against the JNU student for his comments in Aligarh, where the incendiary comments were reportedly made. Following the complaint, two teams of police from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been set up to arrest Sharjeel Imam.

