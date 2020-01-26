Another sedition case has been registered against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam by Itanagar Crime Branch.

This kind of provocation inciting secession of Assam & other NEstates from rest of India, creating communal disharmony, hampering severeignty & territorial Integrity of India will not be tolerated. Crime branch Itanagar have registered Case no.2/2020 U/S124(A)/153(A)153(B) IPC https://t.co/YNJR7MepPS — Pema Khandu (@PemaKhanduBJP) January 26, 2020

Pema Khandu, Arunachal Pradesh chief minister, took to Twitter to inform that a case under section 124(A), 153 (A) and 153 (B) of the IPC has been registered against him for provocation inciting secession of Assam and other Northeastern states from rest of India.

Another FIR has also been registered by Manipur Police against Imam under sections 121/121-A/124-A/ 120-B /153 IPC.

Taking cognisance of the objectionable video of Mr Sharjeel Imam, in which he threatened to sever Northeast from the rest of country, the Manipur Police has filed an FIR (No. 16(1)2020 IPS) under sections 121/121-A/124-A/ 120-B /153 IPC. — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) January 25, 2020

Taking to Twitter, Rajat Sethi, Advisor to Manipur CM, said that Imam’s statement have hurt the people of entire northeast region.

The people of Manipur are especially hurt by the message of Mr Imam threatening to impose blockade on the Northeast region. The state has suffered severely due to economic blockades in the past and won’t let anyone use its soil for cheap political thrills. — Rajat Sethi (@RajatSethi86) January 25, 2020

Meanwhile, in a raid carried out by Police after multiple FIRs were filed against Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam, two of his relatives were reportedly detained.

#BREAKING – Raids at Sharjeel Imam’s ancestral home in Kako, Bihar. Sharjeel Imam wasn’t found in the raids at his house. Police detained 3 persons, including 2 of Sharjeel’s relatives.@prabhakarjourno and @Nitisha_Kashyap with details pic.twitter.com/Kar2F7fgT7 — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 26, 2020

As reported by News 18, raids were conducted in ancestral home of Imam in Kako, Bihar. A total of three people were detained. Central agencies and Jehanabad Police reportedly carried out the raids in a bid to arrest Imam, who has been booked by the Assam Police under UAPA for his seditious speech.

Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Police filed an FIR against Imam, who is also a columnist with leftist propaganda website The Wire, under IPC section 153 for giving provocative statements with intent to cause riots.

Earlier, Assam Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sharjeel Imam, said to be one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh after videos of him calling for the state to be cut off from the rest of India surfaced online.

A separate complaint has been registered against the JNU student for his comments in Aligarh, where the incendiary comments were reportedly made. Following the complaint, two teams of police from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been set up to arrest Sharjeel Imam.