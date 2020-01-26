The Crime Branch of the Delhi Police has registered an FIR against Shaheen Bagh protest chief organiser Sharjeel Imam for instigation people to cause violence. The Delhi police have registered a case against Sharjeel Imam under IPC section 153 for giving provocative statements with intent to cause riots.

Delhi Police: Crime Branch of the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot) of the Indian Penal Code against former JNU student Sharjeel Imam (file pic). pic.twitter.com/oEHAFJI5ph — ANI (@ANI) January 26, 2020

Earlier, Assam Police had registered a case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against Sharjeel Imam, said to be one of the organisers of the anti-citizenship law protest at Shaheen Bagh after videos of him calling for the state to be cut off from the rest of India surfaced online.

A separate complaint has been registered against the JNU student for his comments in Aligarh, where the incendiary comments were reportedly made. Following the complaint, two teams of police from Uttar Pradesh’s Aligarh have been set up to arrest Sharjeel Imam.

Speaking to the media, SP Aligarh Akash Kulhari said that two teams have been sent to arrest Sharjeel Imam. We are working in coordination with the Delhi Police and Bihar Police, added SSP Kulhari.

The FIR comes after the Wire columnist and Shaheen Bagh roadblock mastermind Sharjeel Imam’s video went viral where he had asked Muslims of the country to break India by cutting of North-east from the rest of the country. “Our main aim is to permanently cut Assam and North-east India from rest of India,” he could be heard saying in the video.

In his video, Sharjeel Imam had added, “If 5 lakhs Muslims are organised then we can cut the North-east from rest of India. If we cannot do permanently, at least we can cut North-east from India for months”.

Further, Sharjeel Imam who is also a columnist with The Wire and mastermind of Shaheen Bagh protests had said, “Our responsibility is to cut the Assam from India then Govt will hear our voice. If we have to help the Assam then we will have to cut the Assam from rest of India”.

Sharjeel Imam is the mastermind and main coordinator of the Shaheen Bagh protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). Interestingly, earlier, ‘Jinnah Wali Azadi’ slogans were raised at Shaheen Bagh which also pointed towards the main agenda of these anti-CAA protests, specifically at Shaheen Bagh, is the second partition of India.