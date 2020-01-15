Congress supporting Bharatiya Kisan Union leaders and members have now joined the ‘organic and apolitical’ anti-CAA protests at Shaheen Bagh in national capital.

Delhi: Protesters from Punjab, including members of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), join the protest at Shaheen Bagh where people are demonstrating against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct and National Register of Citizens (NRC). pic.twitter.com/PZ7bc7ZoYC — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2020

These farmers were under the banner of Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan), and it is affiliated to All India Kisan Coordination Committee (KCC).

Ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in 2019, Bharatiya Kisan Union had announced support for Congress party. BKU national president S. Bhupinder Singh Mann had said that they had decided to support Congress after evaluating the manifestos of both BJP and Congress. KCC had also supported Congress ahead of 2019 elections.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Last evening, senior Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar had visited Shaheen Bagh protests. He visited Shaheen Bagh upon his return from Pakistan where he had gone to attend an event in Lahore where he talked about the anti-CAA protests.

Read: Leftists to protest against Modi government under the garb of ‘Farmer rights’ in Kisan Mukti March

Speaking at a session on “Is Liberal Democracy Dead?”, which is itself ironic given the fact that it was organized in an Islamic State that uses terrorism as state policy, Aiyar again insulted India. Shaheen Bagh is the same place where ‘Jinnah wali Azadi‘ slogans were raised by the protesters against the Citizenship Amendment Act, hinting at the Radical Islamic inclinations of the protesters.