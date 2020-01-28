Tuesday, January 28, 2020
Chennai mall justifies azaan calls, 5 times a day, on mall speakers, because they also celebrate Diwali once a year

Sanjay Pandey, a journalist who has been associated with FirstPost and Reuters in the past, on Sunday shared a short video on Twitter where the Azaan can be heard playing in the background.

OpIndia Staff
Chennai mall plays azaan five times a day
Representational image (image: bloomberg)
A day after OpIndia reported about a mall in Chennai, Marina Mall, played azaan calls five times a day every day, the mall has now justified the same by saying that the call to pray is being played every day as they also celebrate Christmas and Pongal, the festivals which fall once a year.

In a tweet to journalist Suraj Pandey, Marina Mall said “Hello, everyone. We wanted to step in and clarify that what is being heard here is a call to pray. We do this, as do we celebrate Christmas, Diwali and Pongal. We respect the secularity of this beautiful place we call home and request you to be mindful of the same. Jai Hind!”

Sanjay Pandey, a journalist who has been associated with FirstPost and Reuters in the past, on Sunday shared a short video on Twitter where the Azaan can be heard playing in the background. He said that the Azaan was being played through the internal sound system of the Marina Mall where the video was recorded. He noted that the mall’s usual music resumed after the Azaan was completed.

Read: ‘This is how the Christoislamist lobby behaves’, says journalist abused on social media for speaking out against Azaan in Chennai’s Marina Mall

While the festivals Marina Mall claims it celebrates, Christmas, Diwali and Pongal occur once a year, azaan, which is a call to pray and not a festival, is called five times a day every day. A logical equivalent to the azaan call would be hymns or even bhajans.

