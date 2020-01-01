Wednesday, January 1, 2020
Home News Reports Contestants of first women’s bodybuilding competition in Bangladesh asked cover up bodies to respect religious sentiments
News Reports

Contestants of first women’s bodybuilding competition in Bangladesh asked cover up bodies to respect religious sentiments

Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation had selected long sleeve crop tops and leggings for the girls participating in the competition

OpIndia Staff
Engagements27

In the first women’s bodybuilding competition held in Bangladesh, women contestants were seen with most of their muscles covered to avoid any untoward controversy in the conservative Muslim nation of Bangladesh.

While wearing bikinis at such events is the usual norm at such international events to show the muscles, which is the sole criteria to select the winners, the Bangladeshi contestants wore body-hugging attires and tight leggings during the three-day event in Dhaka that concluded on Sunday.

One of the participants, Awhona Rahman, 29, expressed her happiness over the completion of the event. “We were already informed that there would be proper attire and the outfit provided was in line keeping with the Bangladeshi sentiments. It never occurred to me that I might be subjected to criticism for showing my body. My brother runs a fitness centre and he encouraged me to participate in this contest,” she said.

- Ad - - article resumes -

Nazrul Islam, the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation general secretary claimed that the response to the landmark women’s competition which has been aimed to encourage health and fitness among the women in the country has been phenomenal.

“We were very particular about the dress code because of our religious and social culture. We selected long sleeve crop tops and leggings for the girls,” he said.

Islam further added that the success of the event would help in creating jobs for women in a large number of gymnasiums where women now have memberships.

An overwhelming majority of Bangladesh is adherent of Islam which has a primordial set of rules ordained for women. Pursuant to such conservatism, the Bangladesh Bodybuilding Federation kept a modest dress-code for the women participants in a country where they are often forced to remain under the veil. The women in Bangladesh are now breaking the proverbial glass ceiling and having a growing impact in sports such as cricket, football and archery. The bodybuilding federation, however, does not want to impede this growth by courting needless controversy.

Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
Support OpIndia by making a monetary contribution

Big Story

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -
While rest of the world prayed and hoped for a better tomorrow, Pakistanis on Twitter were busy trending doom for India, hoping to bring an 'endia', an 'end' to India
Read more

Don't miss these

Load more

Most read articles recently

Shehla Rashid debunks carefully cultivated pretense about the nature of the anti-CAA protests

Career protestor Shehla Rashid busts mainstream media propaganda, claims liberals are trying to hijack Muslim struggle against CAA

OpIndia Staff -
Shehla Rashid demands reservations earmarked for Dalit Muslims

Dalit-Muslim Unity? Shehla Rashid wants Dalits to give up a part of their reservations for Muslims

OpIndia Staff -

We have tried to run the government on the path shown by Jesus Christ: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

OpIndia Staff -

Shaheen Bagh protests: Deep dive into how JNU ‘student’ and The Wire columnist Sharjeel Imam went from ‘let us burn Constitution’ to ‘saving it’

OpIndia Staff -
La ilaha illallah Shashi Tharoor

La ilaha illallah: Congress leader Shashi Tharoor attacked by radical Muslims for cautioning against Islamist extremism

OpIndia Staff -

Maharashtra: Congress MLA Aslam Shaikh who opposed Yakub Memon’s hanging is now minister in Uddhav Thackeray cabinet

OpIndia Staff -

Nothing Defeats like Defeat: Liberals thought they were using Islamic extremism to retain power, they received a rude shock

K Bhattacharjee -
The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

The Art of Ruling: The Modi-Shah Doctrine of Governance and how the duo brought the Media and Mobs to kneel in 2019

K Bhattacharjee -

‘I expected but no Muslims doing it’: Tamil Congress politician and writer Nellai Kannan incites Muslims to kill Amit Shah at rally of Islamist SDPI

OpIndia Staff -

#RoadToEndia2020: Pakistanis trend doom for India in 2020 by using images from anti-CAA riots and protests

OpIndia Staff -

2019 World Cup Is Here!

Catch the latest on Cricket World Cup as it unfolds, special coverage by Opindia

Read Now

Latest articles

Connect with us

200,424FansLike
211,897FollowersFollow
146,000SubscribersSubscribe
Advertisements
Help Opindia Reach Every Indian. Share This Post
© OpIndia.com