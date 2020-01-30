A man opened fire outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University in Delhi during the ongoing protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act. He has now been taken into police custody and one individual has been injured. The injured man has been taken to the hospital for treatment. In a video that has surfaced depicting the scene of events, the man can be seen brandishing a gun and raising slogans that are not entirely audible.



The man is currently being interrogated and he has been identified as one Gopal. The Delhi Police is currently investigating the incident. The injured individual is a student of Jamia Millia Islamia and he was injured on his left wrist and the injury is believed to be not fatal. The man continued to brandish his gun as people continued to gather around him. Shockingly, journalists and others continued to walk toward the man brandishing gun threateningly even though they weren’t wearing any protective gear.

While the details are unclear on why the man was openly wielding the gun, people on Twitter are speculating that it may be staged to get back some legitimacy to the protests after Shaheen Bagh mastermind Sharjeel Imam was arrested.

And the cameras are right there not flinching. Looks more staged than ever. Is it the idea of ousted JDU leader? https://t.co/JdW5EluDgk — Maya (@Sharanyashettyy) January 30, 2020

This has Prashant Kishore written all over it.#Jamia — Aanchal 🇮🇳 (@followaanchal) January 30, 2020

Protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act have been extremely unruly and law and order has often been flouted by the protesters. Recently, a gun was brandished by one individual at the Shaheen Bagh protests. After the media initially tried to pin the blame on the BJP, it was discovered later on that the gun belonged to one Mohammad Luqman with links to the Aam Aadmi Party. It still remains to be seen who Gopal is and whether he is associated with any political organization.